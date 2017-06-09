 
Industry News





Christine Miller Joins Aeronet Worldwide

Christine Miller Comes Aboard as Director of Ocean Product at Aeronet
 
 
header-AeronetORD
IRVINE, Calif. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Aeronet Worldwide has announced that Christine Miller has joined the company as Director of Ocean Product. She is based out of Aeronet's Chicago (ORD) station.

Christine has almost 30 years of experience in the freight forwarding industry. For the entirety of that time, she has worked in the area of ocean freight.

Now at Aeronet, Christine will bring her decades' worth of experience to help grow the company's burgeoning ocean freight services. Her arrival ensures that Aeronet will stay competitive in this market, especially in regards to FCL and LCL business. Christine will also oversee new standards for how ocean freight is handled across all stations. Ocean freight is on the rise across the logistics and trasnportation industries, and Aeronet is seeking to grow with it.

Christine's extensive background in this area, along with her record of excellence in client satisfaction, makes her a welcome and important addition to the Aeronet team. She is excited to get started, and has already begun to settle in at the Chicago station.

http://www.aeronet.com/corporate/default.aspx

