National Wedding Council Celebrates "National Wedding Day" with Important Message for Couples

For the second year in a row, the industry's watchdog and wedding certification organization celebrates love and marriage while educating couples on how to avoid wedding disasters.

-- Approximately, 5 million couples wed every year in the United States, which equates to more than 12,000 weddings a day. For couples planning their upcoming nuptials, the National Wedding Council has declared Wednesday, June 21, 2017 as the 2annual National Wedding Day, the national day of appreciation for wedding professionals and a celebration of all things love and marriage. Marking the end of wedding planning for many couples, nearly 40% of nuptials in the U.S. take place from June through September."We're excited to declare National Wedding Day as the only celebration of its kind for the wedding professionals who perform their talents each weekend when expectations are high and stakes are even higher," stated Spencer Potter, the National Wedding Council's Wedding Business Expert.For most couples, the average wedding costs more than $30,000. From catering to providing entertainment at the reception, finding a reputable vendor is critical in helping a couple's big day go perfectly as planned. Unfortunately, that doesn't always happen. According to Potter, the biggest mistakes couples make when planning their big day is hiring the least expensive vendor, which are often highest risk for problems, or hiring a "friend" who is inexperienced."The most common problems or deceptive practices we see couples experience involve subcontracting (where a company outsources the event to a less qualified vendor); vendors no shows; photographers who fail to deliver wedding photos; or couples seeking restitution after an unprofessional experience,"stated Potter.Fortunately, the National Wedding Council is on a mission to prevent wedding nightmares by offering complimentary protection services, including free dispute resolution in the event a couple experiences a vendor problem. The Council intends to create a safer wedding marketplace by holding wedding professionals to the highest industry standards and providing complimentary vendor protections for wedding venues."We are in the business of protecting these monumental moments in couples lives, but we've all heard the horror stories. Nightmare vendors who ruin weddings," stated Potter. "Unfortunately, most couples don't know they've hired the wrong vendor until it's too late. We want to drive more couples to experienced and trusted wedding professionals and away the unqualified for these once in a lifetime events. You only get one shot at a great wedding. Choose wisely."The Council expects the number of weddings to rise nearly 40% over the next decade with the growing millennial market. Combined with the growth of remote online wedding planning, the Council has seen an increase in unprofessional vendors popping up and subsequent complaints by couples."We also seek restitution for couples against vendors who receive a complaint, and vendors with multiple complaints lose their certification and are removed from our system immediately,"explained Potter.In addition to educating couples on the value of only hiring wedding businesses vetted by the Council, the organization hopes to drive commerce by encouraging businesses to offer special National Wedding Day discounts and giving couples the confidence to book the trusted professionals they've set their eyes on."Our best advice for a perfect wedding is to hire experienced wedding professionals that you find trustworthy. A dream team of professionals who care about the success of your wedding will ensure the best case scenario," urged Potter. "How do you know if a vendor is safe and professional to hire? Ask them if they're Wedding Certified. Only the top 5% of wedding professionals earn our A+ certification after a thorough business evaluation."On June 21st, the National Wedding Council has also planned the world's largest virtual wedding reception. Married and engaged couples and industry professionals are encouraged to post a favorite picture, go behind the scenes in the preparation process and use the following hashtags: #NationalWeddingDay, #NationalWeddingCouncil, #NWD2017The National Wedding Council provides the nation's safest wedding marketplace by linking trusted wedding professionals with engaged couples everywhere. With their industry-best wedding certification for experienced wedding professionals, all vendors including photographers, bands, DJs, transportation companies and more, with at least 3 years of professional experience, can earn their A+ certification rating after a comprehensive business review. The industry watchdog's mission is to protect engaged couples by holding professionals to the highest professional and ethical standards. The Council reaches couples through their website WeddingCertified.com and provides entirely free resources to protect their big day.