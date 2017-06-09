 
Central Florida Plumber Preps Homeowners on How to Prevent Leaks during the Florida Drought

 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Orlando plumbers Adams & Son Plumbing are educating Florida homeowners on ways to prevent leaks during a drought.

Over 70% of the state is currently experiencing drought conditions. The plumbers join other local businesses in doing their part to make water conservation a priority, while simultaneously helping their clients save money.

Adams & Son Plumbing advises homeowners to inspect pipes and fixtures for leaks. In the event that a leak is occurring, the plumbers suggest cutting off the water to the leak source. Checking water meters, contacting your local water company, as well as getting in touch with a plumber were all included in the tips provided to the homeowners.

"The Florida Drought is still a real and present problem," says Marshall Adams, owner of Adams & Son Plumbing. "As a homeowner, everything except the water meter is your responsibility to check and maintain."

In an effort to uphold the multi-generational standards of Adams and Son Plumbing, Chandler Adams, son of owner Marshall Adams, recently received his state certification as a licensed plumbing contractor.

About Adams & Sons Plumbing

Founded in 1958, Adams & Sons Plumbing is a state-certified plumbing contractor in Orlando (http://www.adamsandsonplumbing.com/), Florida. The company has over three generations of master plumbing experience and are dedicated to getting the job done right the first time. Adams & Sons services the greater Central Florida region, including Orange and Seminole County.

Adams & Sons Plumbing services residential, industrial, and commercial clients. Services provided include fixture installation, fixture repair, pipe leaks, clogged toilet (http://www.adamsandsonplumbing.com/about-adams-son-plumbing/) repair, and more. The company's state certified plumbing technicians provide positive experiences to their customers, meeting completion deadlines.

Hours & Location

Adams & Son

9786 Lake Georgia Dr.

Orlando, FL 32817

Monday-Friday 8:00am- 5:00pm

(407) 894-0941

Source:Adams and Son Plumbing
Email:***@virtualstacks.com Email Verified
