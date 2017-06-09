News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Central Florida Plumber Preps Homeowners on How to Prevent Leaks during the Florida Drought
Over 70% of the state is currently experiencing drought conditions. The plumbers join other local businesses in doing their part to make water conservation a priority, while simultaneously helping their clients save money.
Adams & Son Plumbing advises homeowners to inspect pipes and fixtures for leaks. In the event that a leak is occurring, the plumbers suggest cutting off the water to the leak source. Checking water meters, contacting your local water company, as well as getting in touch with a plumber were all included in the tips provided to the homeowners.
"The Florida Drought is still a real and present problem," says Marshall Adams, owner of Adams & Son Plumbing. "As a homeowner, everything except the water meter is your responsibility to check and maintain."
In an effort to uphold the multi-generational standards of Adams and Son Plumbing, Chandler Adams, son of owner Marshall Adams, recently received his state certification as a licensed plumbing contractor.
About Adams & Sons Plumbing
Founded in 1958, Adams & Sons Plumbing is a state-certified plumbing contractor in Orlando (http://www.adamsandsonplumbing.com/
Adams & Sons Plumbing services residential, industrial, and commercial clients. Services provided include fixture installation, fixture repair, pipe leaks, clogged toilet (http://www.adamsandsonplumbing.com/
Hours & Location
Adams & Son
9786 Lake Georgia Dr.
Orlando, FL 32817
Monday-Friday 8:00am- 5:00pm
(407) 894-0941
Contact
Virtual Stacks
***@virtualstacks.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse