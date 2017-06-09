 
Woman Film Editor Named Money Manager In Forbes

Supporting Leaders by Changing the Gender Pay Gap Conversation
 
 
Sutherland_Forbes_Blue_Sml
Sutherland_Forbes_Blue_Sml
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Los Angeles film editor turned financial professional 17 years ago.  Shannon M. Sutherland, known as "Shane", left Wall Street big banking to create Simple Impact Wealth management in 2014.  As a former film editor, Sutherland has a talent for arranging abstract information and forming strong relationships.  Those skills translated into financial planning and investment portfolio design. Sutherland is an Accredited Investment Fiduciary® and discretionary portfolio manager for millions of dollars.  She is recognized in the June 13th, 2017 Women Business Leaders California edition of Forbes magazine.

Simple Impact LLC is committed to the personal financial growth and peace of mind of women leaders.  In addition to developing investment plans for executives and professionals, Sutherland offers a unique gender filter when establishing investment portfolios.

"US women exercise decision-making control over 11.2 trillion dollars of investable assets. Using a gender lens to guide our decision making, together we can direct capital to produce self-serving economics with a desired social impact."

Sutherland and her team are speaking up at organizations with a mission to support women and the LGBTQ community.

"Our financial conversations are transformative.  When a woman edits her resources of time, money, and energy, focus can emerge to create the life story she wants."

Go to  www.simpleimpactllc.com/featured-event to learn more.  Simple Impact LLC is located at 2665 Main Street Suite 240B, Santa Monica, CA 90405.

Simple Impact LLC
Shannon "Shãn" Sutherland
***@simpleimpactllc.com
Email:***@simpleimpactllc.com
Women, Investment, Workshop
Investment
Santa Monica - California - United States
