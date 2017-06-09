News By Tag
Woman Film Editor Named Money Manager In Forbes
Supporting Leaders by Changing the Gender Pay Gap Conversation
Simple Impact LLC is committed to the personal financial growth and peace of mind of women leaders. In addition to developing investment plans for executives and professionals, Sutherland offers a unique gender filter when establishing investment portfolios.
"US women exercise decision-making control over 11.2 trillion dollars of investable assets. Using a gender lens to guide our decision making, together we can direct capital to produce self-serving economics with a desired social impact."
Sutherland and her team are speaking up at organizations with a mission to support women and the LGBTQ community.
"Our financial conversations are transformative. When a woman edits her resources of time, money, and energy, focus can emerge to create the life story she wants."
