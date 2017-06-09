News By Tag
Natural Health Practitioner Catherine Medicine Heart, Contributes a Chapter to a New Anthology
In a story titled, "Mother Earth Speaks," Catherine shares her journey from a young nurse working in a state psychiatric hospital to finding healing in the mountains of northern Oregon.
Catherine says, "These decades of teaching & practicing natural health are a deep reminder of my lifelong passion for honoring plant wisdom healing and to the phenomenal experiences of supporting the homebirth movement. In honoring my own deep commitment and dedication to supporting life, and appreciating the natural world, I understand clearly the impact of my early nursing career that influenced my chosen path. I walk with deep gratitude for my life, dedicated to this path of natural healing and human birthing support. It has and continues to be, an opportunity to experience life with a richness that feels divinely inspired and surpasses my greatest imaginations & dreams. Our Mother Earth speaks, and I shall always listen."
Catherine Medicine Heart has been a natural health practitioner and educator, in numerous fields of complementary and alternative medicine, for the past 45 years. For 25 of those years, she provided homebirth midwifery support to scores of women, wanting to have alternative birthing experiences.
Her many fields of alternative medicine education and practice have included: herbal medicine, nutrition & healthy lifestyle, homeopathy, clinical transpersonal hypnotherapy, neurofeedback & biofeedback, traumatic birth release therapy, and Native American healing practices. In 2007, she received a Masters of Divinity degree, becoming an ordained Minister of Peace, through the Beloved Community of Spiritual Peacemaking. Presently, as a grandmother to three grandsons, and a part-time functional medicine nurse, she enjoys educating others about the use of pure essential oils for health and well-being, and provides natural health consulting. Ms. Heart resides in the Santa Cruz Mountains of the Central California Coast, where she spends every spare moment being in the natural world of wild plants, animals, and majestic Redwood trees.
Compiled by Authentic Messengers and Anita Stewart, RN, edited by Allison Saia, and published by Positive Media Press, Nurse SPARKS is filled with the stories of nurses from across the nation. Stories that reveal what it feels like to be working in a field that takes all of your heart and soul on a daily basis. A career that sometimes takes one to their knees, sends one home crying, exhausted, and spent of all energy. Or one that uplifts, opens the heart, inspires and illuminates.
To learn more about Nurse SPARKS, go to: https://authenticmessengers.com/
For more information on Catherine, go to: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com
