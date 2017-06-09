News By Tag
The Boathouse's Big Bang on the Bay event to benefit organization Autism Partnership Foundation
Excitement surrounding the Big Bang on the Bay event has grown each year along with attendance. Last year, the event was the largest yet, raising $90,000 for Long Beach Charity Children Today. The local community has become a large part of the event, decorating their homes and providing donations for the fireworks show, which provides entertainment for the entire area. John Morris, the general manager of the Boathouse on the Bay and the driving force behind the event commends the local neighborhoods for their support: "This is truly a community fireworks show," Morris said. "99% of the cost comes from people around the bay."
This year's family friendly extravaganza will feature vintage aircraft flyovers, skydivers, a sailing regatta, dancing, carnival games and children's entertainment. The night will culminate in a spectacular fireworks show. All proceeds generated from the evening will go the local non-profit organization:
Event time is 5:30-9:30 with a 9pm start time for fireworks. The Boathouse is located at 190 N. Marina Dr. Long Beach, CA. Ticket price includes a BBQ dinner and seating. Prices are $50 per adult ticket and $20 for children 10 years and under. VIP Tables for 10 people are available for $1000 to $1500.
For event information, visit http://autismpartnershipfoundation.org/
To find out more about the work being done by Autism Partnership Foundation, visit their website: http://autismpartnershipfoundation.org or call (562) 493-1249
