Writing Your Life Announces the Seven-Day Writing Challenge
Writing Your Life, an organization devoted to personal and family history writing announces The Seven-Day Writing Challenge beginning June 19, 2017.
Ms. Charpentier is an author, co-author, editor, teacher, speaker, and publisher. She is a recipient of the Florida Authors and Publishers Association (FAPA) Founders Award for achievement and service to the organization and community.
FAPA President, Mark Wayne Adams said, "Our recommendation of Patricia Charpentier was based on her dedication to starting a publishing business to help others share their life stories. She has not only grown within the organization but has also encouraged new members to pursue successful writing and publishing careers."
The Seven-Day Writing Challenge is a fun way for people to share dreams and passions, along with the twists and turns of their unique journeys. The writing challenge is an enjoyable means for sharing authentic hopes, enthusiasm, dreams, and desires. Life Stories have a purpose on Earth and writing them helps fulfill individual intentions. Register at http://members.writingyourlife.org/
When asked about her greatest strengths, Ms. Charpentier replied 'encouragement and inspiration'. Her long-term professional goal is to help as many people as possible turn the stories that live in their hearts into a book they can hold in their hands. As an entertaining story teller, she wants people to know the only way to do this wrong is to not do it all. Fear of not doing it right keeps so many people from taking the next step.
About Writing Your Life
Writing Your Life assists people with personal and family history writing (http://writingyourlife.org/
Media Contact:
Christine Smith
www.smurkmedia.com
561.306.6394
c.smith@smurkmedia.com (mailto:csmith@
Contact
Writing Your Life
Patricia Charpentier
***@writinyourlife.org
