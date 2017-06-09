 
News By Tag
* Family History Writing
* Writing Challenge
* Life Stories
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

Writing Your Life Announces the Seven-Day Writing Challenge

Writing Your Life, an organization devoted to personal and family history writing announces The Seven-Day Writing Challenge beginning June 19, 2017.
 
 
7-Day-Writing-Challenge
7-Day-Writing-Challenge
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Family History Writing
* Writing Challenge
* Life Stories

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Orlando - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

ORLANDO, Fla. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Founded by Patricia Charpentier, Writing Your Life helps people preserve their life stories. Through ghostwriting memoirs, co-authoring, editing, and teaching, Writing Your Life co-creates written legacies for generations to come.

Ms. Charpentier is an author, co-author, editor, teacher, speaker, and publisher. She is a recipient of the Florida Authors and Publishers Association (FAPA) Founders Award for achievement and service to the organization and community.

FAPA President, Mark Wayne Adams said, "Our recommendation of Patricia Charpentier was based on her dedication to starting a publishing business to help others share their life stories. She has not only grown within the organization but has also encouraged new members to pursue successful writing and publishing careers."

The Seven-Day Writing Challenge is a fun way for people to share dreams and passions, along with the twists and turns of their unique journeys. The writing challenge is an enjoyable means for sharing authentic hopes, enthusiasm, dreams, and desires. Life Stories have a purpose on Earth and writing them helps fulfill individual intentions. Register at http://members.writingyourlife.org/.

When asked about her greatest strengths, Ms. Charpentier replied 'encouragement and inspiration'. Her long-term professional goal is to help as many people as possible turn the stories that live in their hearts into a book they can hold in their hands. As an entertaining story teller, she wants people to know the only way to do this wrong is to not do it all. Fear of not doing it right keeps so many people from taking the next step.

About Writing Your Life

Writing Your Life assists people with personal and family history writing (http://writingyourlife.org/) through editing, coaching (http://writingyourlife.org/service/), ghostwriting, and publishing. Writing Your Life also offers one of a kind ongoing workshops and classes, including programs that use videos.


Media Contact:

Christine Smith

www.smurkmedia.com

561.306.6394

c.smith@smurkmedia.com (mailto:csmith@gatekeepersolutions.com)

Contact
Writing Your Life
Patricia Charpentier
***@writinyourlife.org
End
Source:Writing Your Life
Email:***@writinyourlife.org
Tags:Family History Writing, Writing Challenge, Life Stories
Industry:Books
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
smurkmedia.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share