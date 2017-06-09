 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

MedShare and Chick-fil-A Protect More than 1,700 Moms and Babies

More than 400 Chick-fil-A employees made 850 Clean Birthing Kits to protect new mothers and babies in developing nations.
 
 
Chick-fil-A employees made over 850 Clean Birthing Kits.
 
ATLANTA - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- MedShare, an Atlanta-based humanitarian aid organization dedicated to global health, teamed up with The Chick-fil-A Foundation to make 850 Clean Birthing Kits. Each kit contains the medical supplies necessary for women to give birth safely in rural and medically underserved areas. The WHO estimates that more than 60% of neonatal deaths can be prevented by the kind of low-cost, low-tech medical intervention provided by these kits. Each kit protects the life of a mother and her newborn.

Chick-fil-A partnered with MedShare as a part of the nonprofit's 2 Million Mothers campaign. This initiative aims to reduce the infant and maternal mortality rates in developing nations through improved medical intervention and better pre and post-natal care for women in low-resource communities. Since the launch of 2 Million Mothers in late April, the organization has sent more than 550 Clean Birthing Kits to communities in 10 countries. MedShare's goal is to deliver 100,000 kits to expectant mothers in medically underserved areas. On May 19th, for their 2017 Founder's Day celebration, over 400 Chick-fil-A employees took part in 2 Million Mothers by making 850 Clean Birthing Kits in 2 hours -- breaking MedShare's record!

MedShare CEO and President, Charles Redding, added, "We're proud to partner with corporate leaders like Chick-fil-A who make it a priority to give back to their communities locally and abroad. By making this service project a centerpiece of their Founder's Day celebration, Chick-fil-A sends a clear message that they value the wellbeing of families around the world. Each kit was carefully packaged by employee volunteers, and they'll be just as carefully unpacked by caregivers as they help mothers welcome new lives into the world." Kits made at the event will be sent to communities in Somalia, Guatemala, Ghana, and many other underdeveloped countries.

About Chick-fil-A

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,100 restaurants in 46 states and Washington, D.C.

Chick-fil-A system sales reached nearly $8 billion in 2016, which marks 49 consecutive years of sales growth. In 2017, Chick-fil-A received the top score among fast food brands and one of the top 10 scores overall for customer experience in the Temkin Experience Ratings survey. In 2016, Chick-fil-A was named the Technomic Consumer's Choice for "providing value through service," named the "the most polite restaurant in the country" in QSR Magazine's annual drive-thru report and was the only restaurant brand named to the Top 10 "Best Companies to Work For" by 24/7 Wall Street. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com.

About MedShare

MedShare is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world.  For more information, please visit the organization's website at www.medshare.org.
Click to Share