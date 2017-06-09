News By Tag
Halff Associates Announces Little Rock Office Opening
James Arbuckle, PE, a 30-year veteran of the engineering industry, has been named the vice president and operations manager of Halff's Little Rock office. Mr. Arbuckle is returning to Little Rock, where he served for nearly 20 years as the Arkansas operations manager with an international A/E firm before spending the past three years in Austin as a program manager on some of the largest transportation projects in the state. He is an alumnus of Leadership Greater Little Rock (Class XVI) and served as president for the Little Rock Engineer's Club and West Little Rock Rotary.
Mr. Arbuckle has looked forward to returning to his valued family, friends, and clients. He cites Halff's culture of valuing its employees and their family lives as a big reason he joined the firm last year. "I immediately sensed the importance Halff places on taking care of their employees, from providing professional training and entrepreneurial opportunities to encouraging a healthy work-life balance," he said. "Not only does Halff share my own values, but I knew this would be a place where I could successfully open an office and attract and lead a team of dedicated professionals."
Mr. Arbuckle's experience includes planning, design, and management of major highway and arterial projects as well as comprehensive plans, land and site development, drainage studies, water supply and utility design, and construction engineering and inspection.
He earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas Tech University and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies from Abilene Christian University. He is a Registered Professional Engineer in six states including Arkansas and Texas.
Halff Chief Strategy Officer Russell Zapalac said, "We expanded into Arkansas because of its great economic opportunities, the strategic growth potential, and its unique culture and quality of life. We are thrilled to have James leading our Little Rock team. We look forward to demonstrating Halff's energy, innovation, and creativity to our Arkansas clients. Our goal is to become a trusted advisor to our Arkansas clients and a well-respected partner in the community."
The new office provides a wealth of experience in multiple disciplines from a team that knows Arkansas, Little Rock, and its surrounding communities well, each having contributed to the region's development for more than 20 years. They include Sally Horsey, Mark Rickett, and Brian Vines.
About the Firm
Halff is an award-winning Texas-based, employee-owned, diverse and multi-disciplined professional services firm. For 67 years, Halff has provided innovative solutions for clients in Texas and throughout the United States, offering full-service planning, engineering, architecture, landscape architecture, environmental, oil and gas, right of way, visualization, and surveying services. Halff has 15 offices in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. For more information about Halff, visit www.halff.com.
