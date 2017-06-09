News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Utah Conference Expansion with San Juan FC
Salt Lake City-based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2017 Fall Season
Based in Salt Lake City (Utah), San Juan FC will begin UPSL play in the Pro Premier Division's Utah Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Introducing a strong pro development team in the Salt Lake City market has been an expansion goal for the United Premier Soccer League, and we congratulate San Juan FC upon joining the UPSL. The club has grown roots in the Hispanic soccer communities in Salt Lake City and is giving opportunities to some very talented players that may have otherwise gone overlooked. We know that with Logan United in Northern Utah, some great in-state rivalries are going to be created. We're excited to welcome San Juan FC to the UPSL and we wish them the very best of luck going forward."
San Juan FC is owned by Quirino San Juan, 46, a construction and framing subcontractor in Salt Lake City.
San Juan FC Owner and President Quirino San Juan said, "Our players want to be professionals so we like everything about the UPSL. The coaches like the idea, the players all like the idea and so we're decided to take the next step."
Gustavo Hernandez, 32, currently serves as San Juan FC's Head Coach.
San Juan FC Head Coach Gustavo Hernandez said, "Our biggest thing is that we wanted to join something bigger than Utah. We have players who are trying to do something different and move up, and we looked to the UPSL as the perfect league to do that."
San Juan FC was officially formed in 2015 and has dominated local adult leagues by drawing the top Mexican and Hispanic playing talent in Salt Lake City.
"For the last few years we've been winning the local league so now everyone wants to come play with us," San Juan said. "We're looking for good players for the future."
The team will play its home games at Salt Lake City Regional Sports Complex (2350 Rose Park Ln., Salt Lake City, IT 84116) in order to comply with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.
About San Juan Football Club
San Juan Football Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. San Juan FC will begin play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division.
Founded in 2015, San Juan FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Quirino San Juan
Direct: 801-556-3846
Email: quirinosj@msn.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
