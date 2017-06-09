News By Tag
Alertus Technologies Providing Critical Emergency Mass Notification to Twin Cities Pride Festival
Alertus Mobile App available to festival event staff, volunteers and attendees
Alertus is a yearlong sponsor of Twin Cities Pride and provided the mobile app for the 2016 Twin Cities Pride Festival. Twin Cities Pride recently used the app during the Equality March for Unity and Pride at the Minnesota State Capital in St. Paul, MN.
"We're proud to once again support Twin Cities Pride's emergency preparedness efforts," said Greg Smith, Public Relations Manager for Alertus Technologies. "The mobile app offers a great personal notification solution for the large number of staff and attendees that will be spread across multiple outside venues and along a lengthy parade route."
During the festival, the Alertus Mobile App will provide event organizers and safety personnel the ability to send emergency alerts to staff, volunteers and participants on their Android or iOS smartphones and tablets. The system can also be used for non-emergency communications such as weather forecast alerts. Event staff and volunteers will download the Alertus Mobile App for use during the event. It is also available for participants to download and opt-in for alerts to stay connected and updated on any safety communications shared during the event.
Since last year's event, Alertus has enhanced the app with a new panic button feature that allows end users to quickly send geo-tagged incident reports to emergency management personnel. End users can also receive push notifications from the Alertus system through the app.
"We're committed to the safety of everyone working or attending this year's Twin Cities Pride Festival," said Matthew Shaw, ITS Director for Twin Cities Pride. "The Alertus Mobile App greatly enhances our safety measures and we encourage anyone attending the event to download it and opt-in for real time alerts for weather."
To download the app for use at the event, participants can visit:
· Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/
· Android: https://play.google.com/
For more information on the Alertus Mobile App visit www.alertus.com/
Media Contact:
Greg Smith, Public Relations Manager
866.425.3788 x784 | gsmith@alertus.com
About Alertus® Technologies
Alertus Technologies is a pioneer and market leader of emergency mass notification systems for large-area, high occupancy facilities. Since 2002 Alertus has engineered groundbreaking solutions for unified mass notification, in-building notification, outdoor notification, and personal notification. Our solutions have been implemented worldwide by thousands of organizations in multiple industries for any number of emergency situations. www.alertus.com.
Contact
Greg Smith
***@alertus.com
