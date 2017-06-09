 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

Modern-Inspired Condominium Project Planned for Lakewood

The Drake at White Rock Lake is Just Blocks from Lakeside Leisure, Athletics and Entertainment - GDA Architects Design Project Incorporating Phi: The Golden Ratio
 
 
The Drake at White Rock Lake
The Drake at White Rock Lake
 
DALLAS - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- A new condominium development at 7450 Coronado Avenue, just off East Grand Avenue, is in the schematic design stage at GDA Architects, a noted Dallas architectural firm.

The Drake at White Rock Lake (drakewhiterock.com) is planned as a seven-story modern-inspired condominium residence with 90-100 homes featuring one, two and three bedrooms. The building is envisioned with a terraced elevation, spacious rooms, expansive windows, balconies and entertainment decks which will provide a variety of inspiring views from White Rock Lake to Downtown Dallas to the lush greenery of Tenison Park.

The intersecting multi-floor design comes from the balance and beauty of Phi: The Golden Ratio.  Architecture is not simply about form and function, it's also about physical appearance. GDA Architects was challenged by the owners to strategically incorporate this balance in The Drake at White Rock Lake to provide an aesthetically appealing impact on its surrounding environment.

Al Coker & Associates, a marketing and sales firm specializing in luxury condominium projects in Texas and beyond, has been retained to apply their unique skills for The Drake at White Rock Lake.

"The Drake at White Rock Lake will be the newest condominium project being built in Dallas. Our prospective homeowners will include first time buyers, empty nesters and those who want to enjoy life in a neighborhood enhanced with nearby entertainment, nature's bounty and outdoor leisure activities," said Al Coker, owner, Al Coker & Associates. "The pricing will be competitive for the marketplace with homes ranging from $290,000 to $750,000."

"If you work downtown and want to own a home while also enjoying water activities, golf or tennis, a home at The Drake at White Rock Lake will be the place to live," said Coker.

Amenities have been selected to match the active lifestyle of the targeted condominium prospects including a cardio and fitness center, saltwater swimming pool, a designated dog park and a contemporary and a well-outfitted amenity deck with verdant views of Lakewood and White Rock Lake.

The location offers proximity to Dallas' thriving downtown, Baylor Medical District and Doctors Hospital, while offering unparalleled access to some of the area's best outdoor leisure attractions. White Rock Lake is a short stroll away and offers the White Rock Trail, White Rock Lake Dog Park, and a myriad of sports and leisure activities: paddle boarding, kayaking, fishing, and sailing.

The Santa Fe Trail is adjacent to The Drake and winds through wooded wetlands, providing access to the numerous entertainment and dining options of Deep Ellum.

"And if that's not enough to keep an outdoor activity calendar full, a 4-minute drive delivers you to 36 holes of golf at Tenison Park or the Samuell Grand Tennis Center where residents can unleash their inner Nadal," Coker says.

GDA Architects, whose expertise in luxury condominium and high-rise living includes notable local projects such as Windrose Tower, The Vendome, Residences at the Stoneleigh, Museum Tower, Cirque, 1900 McKinney, 1400 Hi Line, The Heights at Park Lane and The Ashton, was selected by the development team to design The Drake at White Rock Lake.

