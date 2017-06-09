News By Tag
MaidPro of Great Neck Helping Women With Cancer
"It is an honor for us to partner with Cleaning For A Reason and to give back to the community we serve," stated owner Quang Tran. "Fighting cancer is difficult enough. MaidPro of Great Neck wants do our part to help improve cancer patients' lives by providing them with a comfortable and clean home. These women need to focus on their health and family, not on cleaning their homes."
MaidPro of Great Neck has agreed to help women battling cancer by cleaning two homes per month for four consecutive months at no charge. The only requirement is that the homes be within the company's existing service areas of Manhasset, New Hyde Park, Little Neck, Albertson, Roslyn, Roslyn Heights, Bayside and Whitestone. For more information about this company, go www.maidpro.com/
In partnership with maid services throughout the United States and Canada, Cleaning For A Reason is celebrating 11 years of dedicated service for women battling cancer by Making A Difference One Home At A Time™. Together, these two forces offer free house cleaning to meet the needs of women, and since 2006, have donated more than $6.5 million in free services, helping more than 25,000 women with cancer. Based in Lewisville, TX, Cleaning For A Reason works with more than 1,200 professional cleaning companies and continues to grow and gain support. To learn more about Cleaning For A Reason and to apply for free house cleaning, see
www.cleaningforareason.org.
