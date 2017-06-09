 
MaidPro of Great Neck Helping Women With Cancer

 
 
GREAT NECK, N.Y. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- MaidPro of Great Neck is a professional cleaning franchise that has teamed up with Cleaning For A Reason, an international nonprofit serving women with cancer. Since 1991, the MaidPro franchise has quickly grown to more than 150 locations across the United States and Canada.MaidPro customizes their services to meet their clients' needs and budget. The company offers a full range of house cleaning services and uses a 49-Point Checklist™ to guarantee a clean home. MaidPro is an environmentally safe, green cleaning company. This company makes life cleaner, healthier, and happier. MaidPro is committed to the health of their clients, employees, and environment.

"It is an honor for us to partner with Cleaning For A Reason and to give back to the community we serve," stated owner Quang Tran. "Fighting cancer is difficult enough. MaidPro of Great Neck wants do our part to help improve cancer patients' lives by providing them with a comfortable and clean home. These women need to focus on their health and family, not on cleaning their homes."

MaidPro of Great Neck has agreed to help women battling cancer by cleaning two homes per month for four consecutive months at no charge. The only requirement is that the homes be within the company's existing service areas of Manhasset, New Hyde Park, Little Neck, Albertson, Roslyn, Roslyn Heights, Bayside and Whitestone. For more information about this company, go www.maidpro.com/great-neck.

In partnership with maid services throughout the United States and Canada, Cleaning For A Reason is celebrating 11 years of dedicated service for women battling cancer by Making A Difference One Home At A Time™. Together, these two forces offer free house cleaning to meet the needs of women, and since 2006, have donated more than $6.5 million in free services, helping more than 25,000 women with cancer. Based in Lewisville, TX, Cleaning For A Reason works with more than 1,200 professional cleaning companies and continues to grow and gain support. To learn more about Cleaning For A Reason and to apply for free house cleaning, see

www.cleaningforareason.org.

Quang Tran - MaidPro
Source:MaidPro & Cleaning for a reason
