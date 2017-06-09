News By Tag
Elizabeth Merzigan of Peabody Properties Presents at National Better Buildings Summit
The Better Buildings Summit, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy, is a national meeting where leading organizations across key sectors showcase solutions to cut energy intensity in their buildings portfolio-wide by 20%, over a 10-year period. This year, over 900 participants attended the summit.
Since joining the challenge in 2014, using the baseline year of 2012, Merzigian reports that Peabody Properties has seen an energy-usage reduction of 11%, more than half way to their commitment.
Merzigian was one of three multi-family partners who spoke during the session, "Retrofit Roulette: Case Studies in Residential Rehab." During this program, Merzigian and other partners talked about what has worked and what hasn't in residential rehab over the past year, specifically focusing on high-impact solutions achieved through technology and upgrades. They also shared case studies about their properties that have undergone green retrofits, and offered lessons learned during this process.
Merzigian is responsible for the coordination and application of energy-saving initiatives along with data monitoring and benchmarking for all PPI managed communities. During her time with the PPI Facilities Department, Merzigian has helped to secure over $12.2 million in zero-cost property upgrades through various utility-funded programs. She oversees processes to help owners manage their energy costs, helping them improve efficiency and enhance building performance while focusing on long-term sustainability. In her role as Facilities Manager, Merzigian is also directly responsible for oversight of a portfolio of over 25 properties; she works in close collaboration with other members of the facilities management team to ensure properties are maintained in high quality and that physical standards are met.
In 2015, Merzigian was named NEAHMA Certified Green Property Manager (CGPM) of the Year for her work in energy conservation. She is also a LEED Green Associate.
Karen Fish-Will, Principal and Chief Executive Officer at Peabody Properties, said, "We are proud of our commitment to the Better Buildings Challenge, making our buildings better for the environment, and our residents. We were excited to have Liz represent us at the Better Buildings Summit, joining our peers in the multi-family industry and sharing some of our best practices, while learning from others on additional ways to improve our energy efficiency."
About Peabody Properties, Inc.
Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 11,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked in the top 50 on the 2016 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
