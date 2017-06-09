News By Tag
Functional Food TLC, 21st Centrurty Therapy against Complex Chronic Disease
Convention medicine, which has been developed since 19th century, is for acute care, the diagnosis and treatment of trauma or illness that is in need of emergency care, such as stroke, or broken arm. Nothing can do for complex chronic diseases
Maxwell Chan, Senior consultant, SkyBlue Cross Say:
Convention medicine, which has been developed since 19th century, is good at acute care, the diagnosis and treatment of trauma or illness that is short term, and in need of emergency care, such as stroke, or broken arm. Practitioners only need to apply pre-set treatments such as surgery or medicine that target at the immediate health problem or symptom.
Nowadays, most medicine cares for common chronic diseases, for example: high cholesterol. Almost All high cholesterol medical treatments have unique goal that is to lower the cholesterol level, they put aside the underlying causes of high cholesterol, then high cholesterol become treatable health problem, but unfortunately cannot be cured; High cholesterol patients have to take prescription and suffer Satins side-effect for lifelong.
Functional food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Mediation/Intervention Program [ aka Functional Food TLC] is side-effect free, effective natural health therapeutic luifestyle changes . It is a System-Oriented approaching and has both patient and healthcare practitioner integrated into an interactive partnership. It is revolutionary in healthcare industry; it can better address the patient need. By updating the traditional disease cantered focus to a more patient-centered approach; Functional food TLC practitioners can spend more time with their patients, acknowledge patients' more detail information as to family genetic issue, living environment, lifestyle factors which may have influence at their complex chronic health issue,… and so on. By this way, Functional food TLC can better serve each patient unique expression of health, and treat patient's unique, complex, chronic health problem.
Functional Food TLC come with following great features:
1. Functional Food TLC offers a powerful new healthcare system and clinical model for assessment, treatment, and prevention of chronic disease to replace the outdated and ineffective acute-care models carried forward from the 19th century.
2. Functional Food TLC incorporates the most value God-pharmacy-
3. Functional Food TLC enables physicians and other health professionals to practice proactive, predictive, personalized therapeutic Lifestyle Changes, and empowers patients to take an active role in their own health.
For more detail information, please search " Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Intervention Program: Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Intervention Program " on google. the book also give out 14 common underlying causes of high cholesterol and related medical solutions. https://www.amazon.com/
www.functionalfoodtherapeuticlifestylechangeintervention.com
