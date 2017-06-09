Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Arrowmail Presort Co as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Arrowmail Presort Co as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Arrowmail Presort Co as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as JArrowmail Presort Co will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Since 1991, Arrowmail specializes in providing top quality mailing, printing and design services to give your business a competitive edge. They are one of the largest and most technologically advanced mail and print service provider and offer marketing solutions for many different industries by keeping our promises to their customers. As a Certified Bulk Mail Entry Unit (BMEU), their 52,000 square foot facility has an on-site United States Post Office representative who clears the mail for shipping without stopping at the post office and a Merlin System for top quality control. Arrowmail is a certified Xerox provider with multiple Xerox digital color printers and several Kodak black and white printers allowing us to service the most complicated variable data printing jobs. They are a family owned and operated company and a proud member of the South Florida Minority Development Council. They have over 80 employees, many of whom have been with us since our early years.Their mission is simple: Provide all your marketing solutions with the highest possible level of service, security and value. Although they process millions of pieces every week, each piece is prepared, delivered and treated with the utmost importance. Because of their expertise in mail, they are able to ensure that your mail is designed and printed according to Post Office specifications saving you time and money. Their mailing division includes high speed letter and flat barcoding for domestic and international mail. They have invested in several of the highest quality variable data printers in black and white and color. Arrowmail is your complete direct mail solution for brochures, postcards and magazines with a creative design department and the latest fulfillment equipment including tabbing, folding, inserting, priority packaging and discount shipping and kit fulfillment. They also provide their customers with their own direct web to print store front where they can order from their own catalog of products.They know security is of the utmost importance. In their all-in one 52,000 square foot facility they have complete control of your mail. Since they service the health, banking and other industries requiring security, they are also HIPPA compliant and meet top industry standards for security precautions. Their facility has automated access control, digital video inside and outside and security guards. In the event of power outage, their on-site generator provides electricity for 100% of their facility and processing equipment. In the event of an emergency, they have an extensive disaster recovery plan in place. Arrowmail also acts as the disaster recovery provider for other businesses. Their own private fleet of trucks ensures that your mail is secure and on time.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.sheilab@arrowmailservice.com