Choose The Valley For Your Family Summer Holiday

The Valley

-- The school summer holiday begins in just over a month, and if you haven't yet, it's time to start thinking about your summer holiday. Going abroad is a lot of hassle, especially with children, so why not opt for a staycation in Cornwall? With The Valley's child-friendly cottages, Cornwall is going to be the best choice!Cornwall is the most popular tourist destination within the UK for its residents, and it is easy to see why that is the case. There are beaches which wouldn't be out of place in the Mediterranean, fantastic food, exciting attractions and wonderfully warm weather!The Valley is in the prime location for a holiday in Cornwall, as it is within easy reach of both the north and south coast, and there is just a short drive to the bustling, vibrant town of Falmouth, along with other popular attractions like Land's End and the Eden Project. You can enjoy the best of what Cornwall has to offer, from sandy beaches, cliff-top walks, beautiful gardens and traditional fishing villages, and then retire to your wonderful luxury cottage and have some delicious food at The Valley's Café Azur at the end of a busy day.In addition to the many fantastic attractions Cornwall has that the whole family can enjoy, The Valley offers activities throughout the school holidays. This is great if you fancy a lazy day but still need to find a way to keep the younger kids entertained. There is archery, tennis, a poolside BBQ and guided walks in the local area to keep them occupied for a morning or afternoon!The Valley has also partnered with other Cornwall attractions so that you can plan for some of your holidays. There is a chance to learn to surf, visit the Lost Gardens of Heligan or hire bikes and explore Cornwall's off-road trails!