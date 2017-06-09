San Francisco's Maitri Compassionate Care has announced the appointment of Bill Musick as interim Executive Director. He will take over the reins from Michael Sorensen, who resigned for personal reasons effective June 16, 2017.

-- Musick, who served as Executive Director of Maitri during the organization's capital campaign and construction of its Duboce facility, will serve in an interim capacity while the Board of Directors conducts a search for a permanent replacement."Bill Musick offers exactly the right experience and history with Maitri during this time," said board chair Mike Niemeyer. "The Board is grateful that he is able to make this interim commitment to bridge the transition to a new, permanent Executive Director."Bill Musick is currently a Principal at Tower Hill Resources and a Senior Associate and Project Manager for Corridor, which provides guidance to non-acute healthcare providers. For over 30 years, he has provided healthcare organizations management, financial and systems analysis, and project management. He is a respected expert in feasibility analysis for the development of hospice and end-of-life care services. Bill has served on the Sonoma County Commission on AIDS (as Vice Chair), the California State HIV/AIDS Planning Group, and on the Inpatient Forum of the National Hospice Work Group. He is currently on the Advisory Board of the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC), an affiliate of the Home Health & Hospice Financial Managers Association (HHFMA)."Maitri is an organization that is near to my heart, and being able to return as interim Executive Director is a real blessing for me personally,"stated Musick. "It is a tribute to those who have led Maitri in the intervening years that the organization has continued its important mission of compassionate care to those living with HIV who otherwise might fall between the cracks of our current health and social systems."About Maitri:In 1987, a Zen monk named Issan Dorsey opened the Hartford Street Zen Center to care for a student dying of AIDS, establishing the beginnings of Maitri. Ten years later, Maitri moved into a 15-bed facility with a home-like setting designed to accommodate the special needs of people living with HIV/AIDS who required hospice care. Today, Maitri is a non-sectarian facility that continues to provide 24-hour care to very low income men and women with advanced AIDS needing hospice or short-term medical stabilization. Maitri has served more than 1,200 residents since opening its doors in 1987, most of whom experienced Maitri as their final home.