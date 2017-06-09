 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109


Grand Opening at Tropical Smoothie Café's first Lake City location

First 50 people in line at the June 23 grand opening will get free smoothies for a year
 
 
Lake City Grand Opening on June 23
Lake City Grand Opening on June 23
 
LAKE CITY, Fla. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Tropical Smoothie Café is proud to announce their grand opening celebration at their new Lake City location will take place on Friday, June 23. The café, which is the very first Tropical Smoothie Café in the area, is located at 2786 W. US Highway 90, Suite 101, Lake City, FL 32055. On Friday, June 23, the café doors will open at 7 a.m. and the first 50 people in line will receive a free smoothie every week for one year.

"We are so excited to bring the very first Tropical Smoothie Café to the Lake City area and are looking forward to providing fresh healthy food and smoothies to the community," said Nick Crouch, franchise owner of the new Tropical Smoothie Café location. "We encourage everyone to get in line early for the chance to win free smoothies for a year. If you can't make it in the morning, come by any time. There will be a chance for some great giveaways all day long. Just look for the 25-foot blow-up smoothie cup out front."

Tropical Smoothie Café in Lake City will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. The café will offer fresh smoothies, toasted flatbreads, salads, sandwiches and wraps, along with breakfast items and a convenient drive-thru service. The café uses fresh, natural, quality ingredients in all their menu items so their guests eat better and feel better.

About Tropical Smoothie Café North Florida

Tropical Smoothie Café North Florida is a business cooperative of franchise owners on the First Coast. There are 20 cafes currently in the cooperative. The stores are in Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Fleming Island, Middleburg, Orange Park, Yulee and St. Augustine. For more information, visit www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Café

Founded in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Café is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthy lifestyles across the country, with more than 547 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Café serves smoothies (https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/fresh-smoothies/clas...), salads (https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/fresh-food/salads),wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including being ranked onEntrepreneur's 2016 Franchise 500, 2016 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Nation's Restaurant News' 2016 Top 200.Tropical Smoothie Café is seeking qualified franchisees to expand throughout the United States in markets such as Miami, Philadelphia, Boston, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, Columbus, and Charlotte, among others. For more information, visitwww.TropicalSmoothieFranchise.com.

Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
Source:Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Email:***@cfmedia.net Email Verified
