Grand Opening at Tropical Smoothie Café's first Lake City location
First 50 people in line at the June 23 grand opening will get free smoothies for a year
"We are so excited to bring the very first Tropical Smoothie Café to the Lake City area and are looking forward to providing fresh healthy food and smoothies to the community," said Nick Crouch, franchise owner of the new Tropical Smoothie Café location. "We encourage everyone to get in line early for the chance to win free smoothies for a year. If you can't make it in the morning, come by any time. There will be a chance for some great giveaways all day long. Just look for the 25-foot blow-up smoothie cup out front."
Tropical Smoothie Café in Lake City will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. The café will offer fresh smoothies, toasted flatbreads, salads, sandwiches and wraps, along with breakfast items and a convenient drive-thru service. The café uses fresh, natural, quality ingredients in all their menu items so their guests eat better and feel better.
About Tropical Smoothie Café North Florida
Tropical Smoothie Café North Florida is a business cooperative of franchise owners on the First Coast. There are 20 cafes currently in the cooperative. The stores are in Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Fleming Island, Middleburg, Orange Park, Yulee and St. Augustine. For more information, visit www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.
About Tropical Smoothie Café
Founded in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Café is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthy lifestyles across the country, with more than 547 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Café serves smoothies (https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
