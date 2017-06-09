News By Tag
Independent Artist & Independent Label Every Monday is Special Monday $50 **Deadline to register is Friday**
In 2015, over 90% of the Income Earned from the Independent Label was from Streaming and Views. Crystal Reports Software to create the report below to show how paying for Marketing makes a BIG Difference in the Revenue Earned.
Yvonne Wilcox Pen Name has created another service designed to help Independent Artists and Independent Labels reach beyond just trying to get fans and potential fans to buy the music on iTunes, Amazon or Google Play and streaming on Spotify, YouTube or Tidal. We need to create more music that can be Licensed for TV Shows, Movies and Commercials by submitting to Music Supervisors. Music Supervisor's job is to find the right music that would fit visuals for Advertising and TV/Movies scenes. Ever wondered how the music seems to fit the love scene or the scene where the killer sneaks up behind the victim? The person who provided or suggested the music was most likely the Music Supervisor.
The new service includes all of the following:
BlogTalkRadio Interview with recorded version on iTunes Podcast www.BlogTalkRadio.com/
30 Days of Airplay on Live365, iTunes Internet Radio and Tunein http://www.InTheVirtualCityRadio.com
Purchase ONE of the Artist's SINGLE from iTunes or Amazon
Written Music Review (takes about 2 weeks)
Press Release based on the Written Music Review pressroom.prlog.org/
One Submission to an Open Music Licensing Opportunity (based on your Genres) **Clean Music Licensing Opportunity**
Promotional EPK listed here under the Artist or Label Name magazine.inthevirtualcityradio.com
Media Contact
Yvonne Wilcox
8328195303
yvonnewilcox@
