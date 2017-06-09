Country(s)
Industry News
Custom Tank Fabrication Spotlights Badger Sheet Metal Works
Badger Sheet Metal Works' custom tank fabrication capabilities provide industrial customers with a go-to source for a wide range of sizes to meet virtually any application. The company's custom-designed plant provides exceptional lifting capabilities to produce larger custom tanks than many of its competitors.
A leading, high-quality metal and air filtration fabricator, Badger Sheet Metal Works has earned a reputation for superior custom tank fabrication, particularly for larger projects. With a 22-foot under-hook height in its main production bay and four crane rails with a total lifting capacity of 30 tons, the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company is able to produce tanks limited only by transportation restrictions.
Go Big or Go Home with Custom Tank Fabrication
"As long as we can get it out our doors and the tank can fit under highway overpasses, we're able to deliver custom tank fabrication projects from small to large," said Kenny Coe, director of sales at Badger Sheet Metal Works. "Our expertise in using stainless steel as well as carbon steel provides options for industry-specific applications."
Holding tanks for water filtration systems are among the most common custom tank fabrication orders. The Badger Sheet Metal Works team has delivered tanks as large as 40 feet by 20 feet and 12 feet in height. Hydraulic tanks used to help run the mechanical arms of the forestry industry are prime applications, along with testing tanks for marine motor producers.
About Badger Sheet Metal Works
Badger Sheet Metal Works is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and employs approximately 100 people. Its steel fabrication shop teams specialize in process piping fabrication, structural steel fabrication, stainless steel fabrication, custom sheet metal fabrication, aluminum sheet metal fabrication, large fabrication projects and heavy plate fabrication, along with general metal fabrication and welding expertise. End products include the manufacture of pump bases, bottling equipment fabrication, steel enclosures, as well as healthcare industry fabrication and medical component assembly, food industry fabrication, and mining industry fabrication.
For more information about Badger Sheet Metal Works' custom tank fabrication capabilities, call Kenny Coe, director of sales, at (920) 435-8881, or visit http://www.bsmw.com/
View original post on custom tank fabrication here.
Contact
Badger Sheet Metal Works
920-435-8881
***@bsmw.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse