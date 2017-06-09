News By Tag
Self Storage Company Finalizes $200,000 Solar Panel Project
"For several years, we've looked at all these rooves on our storage buildings and thought, man…wouldn't it be cool if we could turn those square feet into energy??" said President of Neighborhood Storage, Todd Rudnianyn. "Well, thanks to the help of Solar Impact and the REAP grant, we were able to figure out how."
Because less electricity will be used by the facilities, the system is going to greatly reduce the amount of greenhouse gasses emitted by Neighborhood Storage. In fact, Neighborhood Storage Center Co.'s Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions are going to drop by approximately 80,500 pounds in the first year as the result of this project.
According to Barry Jacobson, President of Solar Impact, "Florida is widely considered in the solar industry as the next big market for solar".
The new $200,000 addition of solar panels to Neighborhood Storage's facilities is going to serve the power source for many of the amenities. The new solar panels are going to help the company reach new levels of energy conservation. These panels will not only be serving as a generator for indoor and outdoor lighting, heating and A/C, and maintaining temperatures in controlled units, they will also be powering live-feed monitors for customers to view the real-time power production from the solar panels.
About Neighborhood Storage:
Neighborhood Storage is a family owned and operated business that has been serving Marion County and surrounding areas for over 35 years. We currently have over 23 facilities to date and are looking forward to expanding across the County in the oncoming years. For more information on our business please visit www.neighborhoodstorage.com
Miranda Sullivan
***@neighborhoodstorage.com
