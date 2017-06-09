 
Self Storage Company Finalizes $200,000 Solar Panel Project

 
 
OCALA, Fla. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Solar energy is an ever-growing industry in Florida today. Many companies are making the switch to solar, reducing their carbon footprint and establishing environmental leadership in the community. When it comes to increasing efficiency and decreasing environmental impact, Neighborhood Storage knows what is important. Recently, the self-storage company turned on the switch to its newest improvement—solar panels. With the help of the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), and a partnership with Solar Impact, Neighborhood Storage added a total of 176 solar panels to 4 locations locally. The solar panels are equal to 335W each, and took about 3 weeks to install. All in all, this $200,000 project took Neighborhood Storage approximately 2 months from start to finish.

"For several years, we've looked at all these rooves on our storage buildings and thought, man…wouldn't it be cool if we could turn those square feet into energy??" said President of Neighborhood Storage, Todd Rudnianyn. "Well, thanks to the help of Solar Impact and the REAP grant, we were able to figure out how."

Because less electricity will be used by the facilities, the system is going to greatly reduce the amount of greenhouse gasses emitted by Neighborhood Storage. In fact, Neighborhood Storage Center Co.'s Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions are going to drop by approximately 80,500 pounds in the first year as the result of this project.

According to Barry Jacobson, President of Solar Impact, "Florida is widely considered in the solar industry as the next big market for solar".

The new $200,000 addition of solar panels to Neighborhood Storage's facilities is going to serve the power source for many of the amenities. The new solar panels are going to help the company reach new levels of energy conservation. These panels will not only be serving as a generator for indoor and outdoor lighting, heating and A/C, and maintaining temperatures in controlled units, they will also be powering live-feed monitors for customers to view the real-time power production from the solar panels.

About Neighborhood Storage:

Neighborhood Storage is a family owned and operated business that has been serving Marion County and surrounding areas for over 35 years. We currently have over 23 facilities to date and are looking forward to expanding across the County in the oncoming years. For more information on our business please visit www.neighborhoodstorage.com

Miranda Sullivan
***@neighborhoodstorage.com
Email:***@neighborhoodstorage.com
