RhythmAndSoulRadio.com & NewWorldStation.com Are Now Partners!

Marko Nobles

InJoy Enterprises

16463973686

Marko Nobles
InJoy Enterprises
16463973686
***@injoyenterprises.com

-- Rhythm And Soul Radio.com(RASR)and NewWorldStation.com (NWS) are working together to cross-promote and provide regional, national and international exposure and performance opportunities for independent artists and record labels.NewWorldStation.com is a B2B digital media platform owned by 360 Entertainment International, LLC - Voza Rivers, Chairman of the Board and Executive Producer; Don Fryson, President and Chief Executive Officer.NWS is viewed by millions of people who enjoy quality music, film, video and webisodes presented.Based in New York, RhythmAndSoulRadio.com, owned and operated by InJoy Enterprises, is a 24 hour internet radio station providing a unique radio listening experience. RhythmAndSoulRadio.com has programming to appeal to its diverse listeners with shows based out of Washington, DC, Atlanta, GA, Greensboro, NC, Los Angeles, CA, the United Kingdom, Australia and Italy as well as programs based out of our home of NYC . RhythmAndSoulRadio.com, heard in over 100 countries worldwide is Urban Eclectic Internet Radio featuring music from a wide range of independent and mainstream artists and diverse programming that you don't hear on any other radio station, terrestrial, satellite or internet.NWS listed artists, producers, and filmmakers are provided marketing, promotions and business advantages. This includes international exposure, radio spins, live interviews, blogs and much more.Selected NWS Music Channels will have corresponding radio shows on RASR. RASR Radio Hosts / Producers will be presented on NWS. There will be collaboration with affiliates from the USA, U.K., Jamaica, Japan, Australia, South Africa and expanding to other nations.NWS and RASR will also co-produce, market and promote events. This gives featured artists opportunities to perform live worldwide. In unison, NWS and RASR will rapidly become a leading platform for music distribution for up-and-coming artists.