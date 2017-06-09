Brayley Honda Enfield hosts top Japanese car dealers

Brayley Honda Enfield was selected to host the VIP Japanese delegation.

Contact

Brayleys

020 8226 3589

***@brayleys.co.uk Brayleys020 8226 3589

End

-- One of the UK's best performing Honda dealerships, located in Enfield, North London, was selected to host a special visit from some of Japan's best Honda car dealers.Brayley Honda opened its doors to a group of 25 Japanese sales executives, who each won a place on the four-day trip to the UK by selling the most Honda cars in their dealerships across Japan.As well as finding out more about the motor industry in the UK, the prize winners toured the Honda UK manufacturing plant in Swindon and had a chance to test drive high performance Honda cars at Silverstone race circuit. The group was also treated to a sightseeing tour of London and dinner at The Dorchester hotel, courtesy of Honda UK.Welcoming the group to his dealership, which is one of three Honda franchises operated by Brayleys in the South East, the company's Managing Director, Paul Brayley, said:"It was an honour and privilege to be one of four dealerships chosen by Honda UK to host a visit from our Japanese counterparts. As with all our customers, they were made to feel like welcomed guests in our home and we were pleased to give them an insight into our business here in Enfield, which has been trading successfully since 2009. The brand new Honda Civic is proving very popular, as well as the limited edition high performance Type R model, which is also exported from Swindon back to Japan."