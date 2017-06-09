 
News By Tag
* Honda London
* new cars Enfield
* Enfield Honda
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Enfield
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109


Brayley Honda Enfield hosts top Japanese car dealers

 
 
Brayley Honda Enfield was selected to host the VIP Japanese delegation.
Brayley Honda Enfield was selected to host the VIP Japanese delegation.
ENFIELD, England - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the UK's best performing Honda dealerships, located in Enfield, North London, was selected to host a special visit from some of Japan's best Honda car dealers.

Brayley Honda opened its doors to a group of 25 Japanese sales executives, who each won a place on the four-day trip to the UK by selling the most Honda cars in their dealerships across Japan.

As well as finding out more about the motor industry in the UK, the prize winners toured the Honda UK manufacturing plant in Swindon and had a chance to test drive high performance Honda cars at Silverstone race circuit. The group was also treated to a sightseeing tour of London and dinner at The Dorchester hotel, courtesy of Honda UK.

Welcoming the group to his dealership, which is one of three Honda franchises operated by Brayleys in the South East, the company's Managing Director, Paul Brayley, said:

"It was an honour and privilege to be one of four dealerships chosen by Honda UK to host a visit from our Japanese counterparts. As with all our customers, they were made to feel like welcomed guests in our home and we were pleased to give them an insight into our business here in Enfield, which has been trading successfully since 2009. The brand new Honda Civic is proving very popular, as well as the limited edition high performance Type R model, which is also exported from Swindon back to Japan."

http://www.brayleys.co.uk/news

Picture caption:

Brayleys Managing Director Paul Brayley is pictured welcoming Yasuyki Kaneko, Assistant to President (Automobile) of Honda Motor Europe.

Contact
Brayleys
020 8226 3589
***@brayleys.co.uk
End
Source:Brayleys Cars
Email:***@brayleys.co.uk
Tags:Honda London, new cars Enfield, Enfield Honda
Industry:Automotive
Location:Enfield - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Blackbird Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share