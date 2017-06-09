News By Tag
Company Helping Businesses Find Money Through Lost Deductions, Tax Incentives, and Reduced Expenses
In addition, many businesses are unknowingly overpaying for operational expenses that can add up to thousands of dollars a month. That's money that could be used for improvements, inventory, staffing or working capital.
David Ross & Associates, an insurance and business services agency based in Lilburn, Georgia, has recently affiliated with and now represents Growth Management Group (GMG) and its parent company Stryde Solutions LLC, of Flint, Michigan.
GMG analyzes specific areas of a company's operations to uncover significant benefits and savings. Their research team of consultants, project managers, engineers, intellectual property attorneys, expense auditors, and other business experts has helped thousands of businesses recover lost deductions, specialized tax incentives and credits, as well as reducing ongoing operational cost expenses.
Some of the services offered include:
• Property Tax Mitigation – An in-depth assessment of asset value has the potential to decrease expenses and create immediate cash flow.
• Cost Segregation – Cost Segregation is an IRS-approved tax strategy that permits commercial real estate owners to reclassify property as more rapidly depreciating personal property, resulting in significant cash flow benefits, both in the present as well as in the future.
• R & D Credits Study – Manufacturers and other technical-based operations are often eligible for lucrative tax credits, as defined by The Research and Development Tax Credit, enacted in 1981 to encourage American investment in innovation.
• Workers' Compensation Audit – Over 70% of all companies have been or are being currently overcharged for their workers' compensation plans. GMG's audit identifies and recovers premium overcharges by reviewing the past five to seven years of classifications and ratings.
GMG also helps companies take full advantage of Work Opportunity Tax Credits (WOTC) when hiring new employees. Tax credits can go up to $9,600 per employee, with an average of $2,400 per employee.
Other services include Credit Card Expenses audits, which can optimize a business's current credit card plan, saving merchants an average of 21%. GMG also helps companies take advantage of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which allows tax deductions for energy efficiency improvements.
Stryde/GMG conducts its audits and studies on a contingent basis. If they do not find savings for a company, there is no fee. When savings are found, clients are invoiced a percentage of the benfits garnered.
Ryan Maddock, Managing Partner of GMG, said the laws are giving back to those who have invested in the community.
"This is a reward for work that you've already done," Maddock said. "You are honestly getting some of your own money back."
About David Ross & Associates
Founded in 2009, David Ross & Associates is an insurance and business services agency that helps businesses, self-employed individuals and independent contractors protect and pursue their highest and most important values.
Learn more at http://davidrossandassociates.com or call 678-654-9500.
David Ross
Phone 678-654-9500 • Fax 844-806-3249
***@davidrossandassociates.com
