How to save your money from a Medicaid event by Les Robinson CLTC

How to reduce cost and develop a well managed Long Term Care Plan

Les Robinson CLTC Long Term Care Planner

Contact

Les Robinson CLTC

***@lesltc.com Les Robinson CLTC

End

-- For the elderly the need for long-term care is probably the most catastrophic unexpected event that could happen. This is because the need for long-term care typically removes any level of security an elderly person may have with the three major lifestyle concerns mentioned above.With the need for long-term care the older person:1.Loses independence2.Has experienced a loss of good health3.Uses up remaining assets and incomeNo other late-life event can be as devastating to the lifestyle the elderly are so concerned about maintaining. No wonder many elderly care recipients withdraw, become angry and suffer from severe depression.Call Les on Long Term Care Insurance 1-800-875-0140 or get a quote at www.lesltc.comIf living longer is one of the great success stories of medicine and lifestyle changes, failing to plan for later-life care is one of the great failures. Relatively few people have any kind of plan for how they will take care of themselves or their spouses in old age. And even those who have been thoughtful are not likely to have set aside adequate resources to provide care that can easily top $100,000 a year.Key Topics:• How to review your Long Term Care Policy and maximize your benefits• How to handle the claim process• Avoiding losing your assets to Medicaid• How to review your legal plan• How to review your insurance and financial plan• How to Understand basic tax planning• How to plan with a Special Needs Child in your care• How to run a family meeting• How to reduce cost in your Long Term Care EventHow to understand your Long Term Care Insurance Policy by Les Robinson CLTCInformation you need to ask about your policy1. Need to understand what type of Long Term Care Policy you have2. Is the policy and tax qualified or non-tax qualified LTC policy3. How many ADL's to trigger your policy?4. Is the policy tax deductible?Looking to understand your Long Term Care PolicyCall 1-800-875-0140 for a policy reviewCall Les on LTC Planning at 1-800-875-0140