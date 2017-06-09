News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
How to save your money from a Medicaid event by Les Robinson CLTC
How to reduce cost and develop a well managed Long Term Care Plan
With the need for long-term care the older person:
1.Loses independence
2.Has experienced a loss of good health
3.Uses up remaining assets and income
No other late-life event can be as devastating to the lifestyle the elderly are so concerned about maintaining. No wonder many elderly care recipients withdraw, become angry and suffer from severe depression.
Call Les on Long Term Care Insurance 1-800-875-0140 or get a quote at www.lesltc.com
If living longer is one of the great success stories of medicine and lifestyle changes, failing to plan for later-life care is one of the great failures. Relatively few people have any kind of plan for how they will take care of themselves or their spouses in old age. And even those who have been thoughtful are not likely to have set aside adequate resources to provide care that can easily top $100,000 a year.
Key Topics:
• How to review your Long Term Care Policy and maximize your benefits
• How to handle the claim process
• Avoiding losing your assets to Medicaid
• How to review your legal plan
• How to review your insurance and financial plan
• How to Understand basic tax planning
• How to plan with a Special Needs Child in your care
• How to run a family meeting
• How to reduce cost in your Long Term Care Event
How to understand your Long Term Care Insurance Policy by Les Robinson CLTC
Information you need to ask about your policy
1. Need to understand what type of Long Term Care Policy you have
2. Is the policy and tax qualified or non-tax qualified LTC policy
3. How many ADL's to trigger your policy?
4. Is the policy tax deductible?
Looking to understand your Long Term Care Policy
Call 1-800-875-0140 for a policy review
Call Les on LTC Planning at 1-800-875-0140
Contact
Les Robinson CLTC
***@lesltc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse