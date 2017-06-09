 
News By Tag
* Les Robinson CLTC
* Long Term Care Insurance
* protect money from Medicaid
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109


How to save your money from a Medicaid event by Les Robinson CLTC

How to reduce cost and develop a well managed Long Term Care Plan
 
 
Les Robinson CLTC Long Term Care Planner
Les Robinson CLTC Long Term Care Planner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Les Robinson CLTC
* Long Term Care Insurance
* protect money from Medicaid

Industry:
* Insurance

Location:
* Orlando - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

ORLANDO, Fla. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- For the elderly the need for long-term care is probably the most catastrophic unexpected event that could happen. This is because the need for long-term care typically removes any level of security an elderly person may have with the three major lifestyle concerns mentioned above.

With the need for long-term care the older person:

1.Loses independence

2.Has experienced a loss of good health

3.Uses up remaining assets and income

No other late-life event can be as devastating to the lifestyle the elderly are so concerned about maintaining. No wonder many elderly care recipients withdraw, become angry and suffer from severe depression.

Call Les on Long Term Care Insurance 1-800-875-0140 or get a quote at www.lesltc.com

If living longer is one of the great success stories of medicine and lifestyle changes, failing to plan for later-life care is one of the great failures. Relatively few people have any kind of plan for how they will take care of themselves or their spouses in old age. And even those who have been thoughtful are not likely to have set aside adequate resources to provide care that can easily top $100,000 a year.

Key Topics:

• How to review your Long Term Care Policy and maximize your benefits

• How to handle the claim process

• Avoiding  losing your  assets to Medicaid

• How to review your legal plan

• How to review your insurance and financial  plan

• How to Understand basic tax planning

• How to plan with a Special Needs Child in your care

• How to run a family meeting

• How to reduce cost in your Long Term Care Event

How to understand your Long Term Care Insurance Policy by Les Robinson CLTC

Information you need to ask about your policy

1.  Need to understand what type of Long Term Care Policy you have

2. Is the policy and tax qualified or non-tax qualified LTC policy

3. How many ADL's to trigger your policy?

4. Is the policy tax deductible?

Looking to understand your Long Term Care Policy

Call 1-800-875-0140 for a policy review

Call Les on LTC Planning at 1-800-875-0140

Contact
Les Robinson CLTC
***@lesltc.com
End
Source:Les Robinson CLTC
Email:***@lesltc.com Email Verified
Tags:Les Robinson CLTC, Long Term Care Insurance, protect money from Medicaid
Industry:Insurance
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Les Robinson Long Term Care Planning News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share