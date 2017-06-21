News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
T.H. Easter Consulting Presents at2017 SHRM National Conference Executive Succession Plannin
EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION PLANNING: TAKING THE PERSPECTIVE OF THE CEO AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Washington, D.C. (June 13, 2017) - Terri Hartwell Easter, Principal of T.H. Easter Consulting management consultancy, will be a featured speaker at this year's Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Annual Conference & Exposition. In the session "Executive Succession Planning: Taking the Perspective of the CEO and Board of Directors," Easter will discuss executive succession planning through a corporate risk management lens highlighting the strategic role for HR practitioners in executing the process.
According to a recent American Productivity and Quality Center (APQC) Survey, only 14% of participants feel that their organizations have competent leaders in the pipeline. Given this pervasive leadership deficit, Easter will examine how star performers can be identified and developed into senior leaders and how quickly that development can happen.
The accredited session with Easter will also touch upon how to articulate current and future organizational capabilities and requirements, including how to set or reset key organizational leadership competencies. She will present diverse approaches for assessing current leaders with an eye to aligning business strategy (currently and future) and organizational capabilities with talent requirements. Easter will also speak about how to effectively communicate an executive succession plan as well as new tools for succession planning management, including assessment protocols.
Terri Hartwell Easter is a seasoned executive and management consultant, HR expert, and executive coach with nearly 30 years' experience and a trademark for delivering innovative, informed thinking to some of the toughest HR management challenges in highly regulated, competitive industries, such as utilities, energy and power. As the former Chief Operating Officer of a top 100 national AmLaw legal practice and highly regarded organizational change strategist for leading professional services firms, commercial banks and the White House alike, Terri's trademark is bringing new approaches and innovative thinking to some of the toughest human resource management challenges and most aggressive revenue enhancement goals. Understanding that at the heart of every organization is its people, Easter's pragmatic, informed approach leads to lasting positive outcomes both for individuals and for an entire organization's culture.
WHEN: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from 11:30am – 12:45pm.
WHERE: SHRM 2017 Annual Conference & Exposition
Room 243-245
New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
900 Convention Center BLVD., New Orleans, Louisiana 70130
STAY IN TOUCH
Connect with T.H Easter Consulting Group LLC online website (http://theasterconsulting.com/
ABOUT T.H, EASTER CONSULTING
At T.H. Easter Consulting, we deliver innovative, informed solutions to the toughest human resource management challenges. Our focus is on creating enduring outcomes both for individuals and for an entire organization's culture through four practice areas: Talent Management, Professional Development, Organizational Effectiveness, and Employee Engagement. As former leaders in professional services firms, commercial banks and the White House, we know that life inside the executive suite requires decisive action that factors in the political, financial, legal, and operational stakes of human resources decisions. More than just pretty reports, we help organizations cultivate exceptional talent through highly effective leadership engagement and development, we deliver field-tested strategies, and we implement to get results. To learn more, visit http://www.theasterconsulting.com.
Media Inquires
CECE FEINBERG PUBLIC RELATIONS
Cece Feinberg I Cece@feinbergpr.com I 305.532.3467
Sabrina Gaggia I Sabrina@feinbergpr.com I 305.532.3467
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse