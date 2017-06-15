News By Tag
Luxury Boutique Analogue Headphones Helping Kids With Single Parents
We gift our FABULOUS "WoodyBuds" on your behalf to a needy child when you upgrade your ears!
Delivering music via genuine wood, these headphones deliver analogue warmth and are a stylish accessory to boot. JC Stylles Opulears is now looking for commercial production capacity and funding of around $35,000 on Indiegogo, a crowdfunding platform. To help the kids and music lovers worldwide, this project creates the affordable yet stylish wooden headphones that even Grammy winners wear. Shunning plastic for its poor sound quality, this affordable range of boutique, analogue, luxury headphones is made from genuine wood.
The Jazz Series: Funky and fashionable, this Cherrywood gloss finish headphone comes with a pure leather headband accessory, durable microfiber cushion ears for comfort and 50mm drivers to deliver frequency response of 20-20,000 Hz.
The Executive: This is in Walnut and will be available in darker ebony using matte finish. A streamlined design, minimal branding and superior cushioned headbands makes this a snug and excellent fit for office or professional use.
The Signature : This engraved Walnut model is the top of the line in the current range, and features the longer classic outerear, and is particularly suited to taller wearers. All models come with a luxury dustbag and free 1 year warranty.
Show your support for JC Stylles Opulears and give kids and audiophiles worldwide a chance to enjoy pure, unadulterated music and stay in tune with the changing music technology.
You can make a difference by making donations to our campaign online or simple share details about the same through social media.
Campaign Page URL:
https://www.indiegogo.com/
https://www.jcstyllesopulears.com
Media Contact
Jana Herzen
***@jcstylles.co
