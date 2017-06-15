Luxury Boutique Analogue Headphones Helping Kids With Single Parents

We gift our FABULOUS "WoodyBuds" on your behalf to a needy child when you upgrade your ears!

--knows what's its like to go without a lot of expensive items. As a recording artist in NYC, Stylles has a passion for quality sound and tone making this project one after his own heart. The JC Stylles Opulears is a wooden analogue headphone that makes music sound so sweet. It comes in three models– the Jazz Series, the Executive Series, and the Signature Series. What makes the Stylles Project special is the Bud4Bud program where every headphone purchase on your part will get a child from a single home a free pair of JC Stylles "Woodybuds", for a child's birthday or seasonal gift.Delivering music via genuine wood, these headphones deliver analogue warmth and are a stylish accessory to boot.is now looking for commercial production capacity and funding of arounda crowdfunding platform. To help the kids and music lovers worldwide, this project creates the affordable yet stylish wooden headphones that even Grammy winners wear. Shunning plastic for its poor sound quality, this affordable range ofis made from genuine wood.Funky and fashionable, this Cherrywood gloss finish headphone comes with a pure leather headband accessory, durable microfiber cushion ears for comfort and 50mm drivers to deliver frequency response ofThis is in Walnut and will be available in darker ebony using matte finish. A streamlined design, minimal branding and superior cushioned headbands makes this a snug and excellent fit for office or professional use.This engraved Walnut model is the top of the line in the current range, and features the longer classic outerear, and is particularly suited to taller wearers. All models come with a luxury dustbag and free 1 year warranty.Show your support for JC Stylles Opulears and give kids and audiophiles worldwide a chance to enjoy pure, unadulterated music and stay in tune with the changing music technology.You can make a difference by making donations to our campaign online or simple share details about the same through social media.