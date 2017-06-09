Scientology Choir Supports Human Rights at Special Concert

On Saturday, July 22nd, the Scientology Choir of Clearwater will perform at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater. Refreshments will begin at 6:30pm, concert starts 7pm.

Scientology Choir performing at the Memorial Day Interfaith Concert.

-- The tribute celebrates diversity, tolerance and respect for the religious beliefs of all people based on the article # 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights where it says, "Everyone shall have the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion."At this concert the Choir will perform original songs by Choir Director Rexford Essilfie from Ghana Africa, as well as other gospel songs inspiring spiritual freedom and freedom of thought. The 25-person choir comes from diverse religious backgrounds and countries including Canada, France, Greece, Holland, Hungary, Mexico, Russia, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States."Sharing the messages of tolerance and human rights through music is something which the world really needs at this time," said Linda Ferguson the Choir President. "This is why we are happy to perform again for the community."The Church of Scientology sponsors Human Rights education all over the world through support of the non-profit organizations United for Human Rights and Youth for Human rights. By informing people of their rights set forth in the Universal Declaration of Human rights ratified by the United Nations In 1948, people are empowered with knowledge and are inspired to help defend and stand up for their rights and prevent violations of them for others. The Church supports these initiatives based on the writing of L. Ron Hubbard where he says, "Human Rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream."To attend this concert or to learn more about the Scientology Information Center, please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.The Church of Scientology:The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations. Clearwater is the home of the spiritual headquarters for the Church of Scientology. Its Information Center is open to all and provides answers to questions about Scientology through its audio visual displays, exhibits and publications.For more information please visit scientology-fso.org.Photo Caption: The Scientology Choir shown here performing at the Memorial Day Interfaith Event hosted by the Church of Scientology at the Historic Fort Harrison. The event on July 22nd at the Scientology Information Center will highlight the article, "Everyone shall have the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion."