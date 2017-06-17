News By Tag
Father's Day Weekend Latin Night Atlanta June 17th
If you are looking for a fun place to check out this Father's Day weekend in Atlanta. Join us for the best mix of Salsa, Bachata & more at Nemoes Tavern in Norcross Ga. Salsa Atlanta's weekly Latin night.
Father's Day Edition of Tropical Elegance
Saturday Jun 17, 2017
Featuring DJ Tony Felix
Join us this Father's Day weekend for a fun night of Latin
dancing the night away. If you are new to Latin dancing
arrive early and check out our Salsa & Bachata class
before the party.
Check out our Facebook event:
https://www.facebook.com/
If you are celebrating a special ocassion other than Father's
day please let us know how we can make it an even more
special for you guys. ...
Don't forget the Nemoes also serves food and drinks
so bring your appetite along with your dance shoes.
This week's guest DJ is Tony Felix with your favorite
Tropical Salsa, Bachata, Merengue & more.
Where:
Nemoes Tavern
6025 Peachtree Pkwy
Norcross Ga 30092
770.855.4396 text/call
Time:
9:30pm Salsa & Bachata lesson
party till 3am
Costs:
$10/person
-- includes lesson before the party.
Are you interested in finding out about our classes
and event? Check out our website:
Like us on our facebook fan page:
If you ahve any other questions. be sure to give us a call
or text.
Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 text/call
Contact
Sean-Christopher
***@dancing4fun.com
