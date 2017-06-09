Detroit Motorcycle City announced it has postponed its event

-- Today Detroit Motorcycle City announced it has postponed its event, scheduled for July 6-9, until next year. As the event's scale and scope grew, it proved to be more of a challenge than anticipated, making it difficult to achieve the organizer's goals of exceeding expectations for all parties.Ticket holders and exhibitors will get full refunds, so that no one will experience any negative financial impact. Each partner and sponsor has been individually notified about the postponement. Questions may be directed to info@detroitmotorcyclecity.com or by calling (313) 355-2731.According to coordinator Matt Penniman, "As we reviewed the final stages of planning and production for the debut of a planned annual event, we determined that the best way to ensure a fantastic experience is to reschedule for next year. It was a tough decision."We'd like to thank the City of Detroit, Detroit Police Department, Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau, MEDC, hotels, exhibitors, and other partners who have all been very helpful and enthusiastic. All of the partners and sponsors we've spoken with remain excited for this event and have agreed to continue with the revised schedule."