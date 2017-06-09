Shepherd Search Group® Acquires Principal Resource Group

Acquisition of Engineering Search Firm Expands Shepherd's Reach into the Applied Sciences with Increased Emphasis in areas such as Structural, Wastewater, and Civil Engineering.

-- Shepherd Search Group®, a national executive search & recruitment firm, has expanded its engineering division with the recent acquisition of Principal Resource Group.This partnership brings together the niche focus and almost twenty years of experience from Principal Resource Group, with the extensive service offering and global reach of Shepherd Search Group.Pat Havard, CEO of Principal Resource Group, will remain with the firm in his new role as Director for Shepherd's Applied Sciences Division.Principal Resource Group has a rich history and reputation in the engineering industry. Since 1999, the firm has focused on all levels of Civil, Wastewater, Structural, and Environmental Engineering. Their efforts have resulted in a reputation for excellence known by engineering firms all over the country.The synergy of these two firms will enable Shepherd Search Group to branch out into a number of highly specialized forms of engineering, an area of rapid growth for the company. According to David Gantshar, President & CEO: "Over the last four years Shepherd has acquired and/or formed joint ventures with nine of the strongest firms in the business. By adding Principal Resource Group to our all-star team of recruitment specialists, Shepherd continues to grow as a market leader in each of our specialized disciplines."