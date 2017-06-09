 
News By Tag
* Civil Engineering
* Wastewater Engineering
* Structural Engineering
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nevada City
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

Shepherd Search Group® Acquires Principal Resource Group

Acquisition of Engineering Search Firm Expands Shepherd's Reach into the Applied Sciences with Increased Emphasis in areas such as Structural, Wastewater, and Civil Engineering.
 
 
Shepherd Acquires Engineering Firm Principal Resource Group
Shepherd Acquires Engineering Firm Principal Resource Group
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Shepherd Search Group®, a national executive search & recruitment firm, has expanded its engineering division with the recent acquisition of Principal Resource Group.

This partnership brings together the niche focus and almost twenty years of experience from Principal Resource Group, with the extensive service offering and global reach of Shepherd Search Group.

Pat Havard, CEO of Principal Resource Group, will remain with the firm in his new role as Director for Shepherd's Applied Sciences Division.

Principal Resource Group has a rich history and reputation in the engineering industry.  Since 1999, the firm has focused on all levels of Civil, Wastewater, Structural, and Environmental Engineering.  Their efforts have resulted in a reputation for excellence known by engineering firms all over the country.

The synergy of these two firms will enable Shepherd Search Group to branch out into a number of highly specialized forms of engineering, an area of rapid growth for the company.  According to David Gantshar, President & CEO: "Over the last four years Shepherd has acquired and/or formed joint ventures with nine of the strongest firms in the business.  By adding Principal Resource Group to our all-star team of recruitment specialists, Shepherd continues to grow as a market leader in each of our specialized disciplines." http://www.ShepherdSearchGroup.com/

Contact
David Gantshar, President & CEO
Shepherd Search Group®
845-290-1900
info@shepherdsg.com
End
Source:
Email:***@shepherdsg.com
Tags:Civil Engineering, Wastewater Engineering, Structural Engineering
Industry:Engineering
Location:Nevada City - California - United States
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Shepherd Search Group® News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share