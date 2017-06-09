News By Tag
General Micro Systems Receives 2017 Soldier's Network Defender of the Year Award
for Supporting U.S. Army Warfighter Information Network - Tactical
GMS Chief Technology Officer Chris Ciufo and National Sales Manager Jonathan Malaney accepted the award on behalf of the more than 120 employees who focus on providing Mission Systems and the Soldier's Network with the highly integrated, high-density rugged server technology that come together to form this mission-critical tactical network. General Micro Systems (www.gms4sbc.com)
More than 60 WIN-T Increment 2 suppliers from 39 states attended the 2017 Soldier's Network Supplier Event in Washington D.C. The annual event provides a forum for suppliers to collaborate and receive status updates on WIN-T Increment 2 and the value it delivers to soldiers. Suppliers also had an opportunity to visit their local congressional representatives about the program and General Micro Systems did its part on behalf of WIN-T.
"A robust supplier base that supports military programs like WIN-T Increment 2 is key to ensuring soldiers have a critical advantage over adversaries who threaten our nation's safety and security," said Bill Weiss, a vice president of General Dynamics Mission Systems.
"This success story was only possible because of the trust, leadership and teamwork honed by over a decade of previous close collaboration,"
WIN-T Increment 2 depends on support from a diverse group of suppliers. Located in more than 39 states, these suppliers include small, veteran-owned, woman-owned, disadvantaged and other businesses representing thousands of jobs. These suppliers and the employment they represent support local economies and help maintain job opportunities for highly skilled workers.
About General Micro Systems
General Micro Systems (GMS) is the industry expert in highest-density, modular, compute-intensive, and rugged small form-factor embedded computing systems, servers, smart-panel displays, and networking switches. These powerful systems are ideal for demanding C4ISR defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, and energy exploration applications. GMS is an IEC, AS9100, and MIL-SPEC supplier with infrastructure and operations for long-life, spec-controlled, and configuration-
