June 2017
Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant Adopts "Little Sorrel" as Their New Stuffed Horse Mascot

 
 
"Little Sorrel" new mascot for Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant
 
LEXINGTON, Va. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant managed by Taylor Hospitality and located in the historic downtown of Lexington, Va., has adopted a new stuffed horse mascot with the name, Little Sorrel, inspired by the favorite mount of Confederate hero-general Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson. This chunky charger was beloved by the town for his toughness, smooth gate, and intelligence. People from all over would clip hairs from his mane and tail to make wristlets and rings. His fame still lives on at Virginia Military Institute where his hide is an attraction for many visitors. The Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant is proud to adopt him as their mascot to continue Little Sorrel's legacy.

You can follow Little Sorrel and his many adventures around Lexington, Va., by using the hashtag #littlesorrel on social media platforms. In addition to his social media presence, stuffed animals are available for purchase at the front desk of the inn.

For more information about the Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant please visit their website at http://sheridanliveryinn.com.


About Taylor Hospitality:

Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality  is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates.

More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at http://taylorhospitality.com

Taylor Hospitality
Kaytlynn Ransom - Marketing Manager
***@uptoparmanagement.com
Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant
***@uptoparmanagement.com
