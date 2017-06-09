News By Tag
Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant Adopts "Little Sorrel" as Their New Stuffed Horse Mascot
You can follow Little Sorrel and his many adventures around Lexington, Va., by using the hashtag #littlesorrel on social media platforms. In addition to his social media presence, stuffed animals are available for purchase at the front desk of the inn.
For more information about the Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant please visit their website at http://sheridanliveryinn.com.
About Taylor Hospitality:
Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates.
More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at http://taylorhospitality.com
Taylor Hospitality
Kaytlynn Ransom - Marketing Manager
***@uptoparmanagement.com
