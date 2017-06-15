News By Tag
Shepherd Search Group® and JS3 Form Joint Venture
JS3 Recruitment, based in Manchester, will help expand Shepherd's European Presence in Executive Recruitment
JS3 was founded in 2009 by Managing Director Jeremy Lennard. The firm focuses on medical, technology and sales & marketing recruitment across the UK. JS3's client base ranges from global multi-nationals to smaller developing businesses.
Both Shepherd Search Group and JS3 share a people focused culture, where responsiveness to client needs and a candidate's career aspirations are in sync. This focus has led to repeat business and unsurpassed levels of customer satisfaction for both companies.
Jeremy Lennard Managing Director of JS3 said today of this exciting business venture, "From our very first conversation I realized that David and I shared the same approach to business, both ethically and operationally. We both believe that recruitment done properly is about quality not quantity and about building a reputation for delivering effective, honest solutions to candidates and clients. I believe that our partnership will benefit everyone involved at JS3 Recruitment as well as Shepherd Search Group and I look forward to working with David and his team for many years to come."
This joint venture will expand Shepherd Search Group's European presence while ensuring JS3 a global presence offering a suite of HR services to their respective clients. According to David Gantshar, "This venture aligns our client's interests with one of the fastest growing recruitment brands in the United Kingdom. As Shepherd expands further into the UK, Asia and other critical markets, choosing the right partner for our overseas ventures becomes mission critical. JS3 is that partner we've been looking for." http://www.ShepherdSearchGroup.com/
David Gantshar, President & CEO
Shepherd Search Group®
845-290-1900
info@shepherdsg.com
