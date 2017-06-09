News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Hosts Mega Open House Weekend
Rhina Rodriguez was the lucky winner of the Mega Open House iPad giveaway in May. Agents hosting an open house during the event will have a chance to win a $100 VISA gift card. The winners will be randomly selected from the registered prospects attending and agents participating in the Mega Open House.
"The Mega Open House is a great event with hundreds of beautiful homes in a wide range of styles and prices on display throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Polk and Highlands counties," said Allen Crumbley, Broker/Owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. "There are outstanding opportunities available in the market and our Mega Open House gives prospective buyers the chance to view dozens of beautiful homes that are currently for sale, all in the same weekend."
To make it easy, the real estate professionals at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group have assembled their best listings for the Mega Open House, giving people a chance to conveniently see many homes for sale in Tampa Bay communities. For those interested in selling, there is still time to participate in the event.
"We encourage sellers to contact us if they want their home listed and included in our Mega Open House, which is an ideal way to reach prospective buyers," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Dewey Mitchell. "All of our Realtors are available to answer questions and help consumers navigate the home-buying process. Opportunity is knocking and it will be knocking louder than ever before during our Open House Weekend."
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group has 22 offices throughout the Tampa Bay area. For more information, visit a local branch office, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse