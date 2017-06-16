 
News By Tag
* swing dance Atlanta
* speakeasy Atlanta
* Live Swing Band Atlanta
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109


speakeasy Swing Dance Party - Live 17 piece band June 16th

Join us for Dinner and Live music at our Speakeasy swing dance party at Nemoes tavern. Featuring Live 17 piece band Metro Jazz Club. We will have a Swing Dance class before the party starts.
 
 
600_456092515
600_456092515
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* swing dance Atlanta
* speakeasy Atlanta
* Live Swing Band Atlanta

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Events

ATLANTA - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Dancing4Fun & Swing Dance Atlanta
Presents..
Speakeasy Swing Dance Featuring
17 Piece Swing Band Metro Jazz Club
Friday June 16, 2017

 Join us for dinner and dancing! Singles and Couples are welcome!
New in town? Everyone is invited! Even better, dress up in your
favorite Swing era outfit from the 20s & 30s! Wear a vintage military
uniform, dress like a flapper, or even dust off your zoot suit!
We're recreating the Speakeasy era, so join for a fun night of
dancing the night away, featuring a LIVE 17-piece Swing &
Jazz Band -- Metro Jazz Club
We will start the evening off with a Swing dance lesson.
Go to our fb event page and save!
Buy your tickets in advanced and get a guaranteed reserved
seating for the first 30 people to pay in adv.
We will also give you a $5 voucher towards food

Where:
Nemoes Tavern
6025 Peachtree Pkwy
Norcross Ga 30092
770.855.4396 text/call

Time:
7:45pm - Swing Dance Lesson
DJ Alan White playing top 40s hits from across
decade, before & after Featured 17 Piece
Swing Band Metro Jazz Club

Cost:
$10/person in adv or at Door
 Advanced payment includes:
   -- Priority reserved seating
   -- $5 voucher towards food/drink
         $15 minimum purchase

Go to one of the links below to pay in advanced
and to RSVP:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1836941786332756/ - June 16th
https://www.facebook.com/events/767241050108496/ - July 21st
http://www.BigBandSwingDanceParty.com

Check out our Facebook Fan page:
http://www.Facebook.com/SwingDanceAtlanta/
http://www.Dancing4Fun.com

If you have any questions..

Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 text/call

Contact
Sean-Christopher
***@dancing4fun.com
End
Source:Dancing4Fun
Email:***@dancing4fun.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dancing For Fun LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share