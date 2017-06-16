News By Tag
speakeasy Swing Dance Party - Live 17 piece band June 16th
Join us for Dinner and Live music at our Speakeasy swing dance party at Nemoes tavern. Featuring Live 17 piece band Metro Jazz Club. We will have a Swing Dance class before the party starts.
Presents..
Speakeasy Swing Dance Featuring
17 Piece Swing Band Metro Jazz Club
Friday June 16, 2017
Join us for dinner and dancing! Singles and Couples are welcome!
New in town? Everyone is invited! Even better, dress up in your
favorite Swing era outfit from the 20s & 30s! Wear a vintage military
uniform, dress like a flapper, or even dust off your zoot suit!
We're recreating the Speakeasy era, so join for a fun night of
dancing the night away, featuring a LIVE 17-piece Swing &
Jazz Band -- Metro Jazz Club
We will start the evening off with a Swing dance lesson.
Go to our fb event page and save!
Buy your tickets in advanced and get a guaranteed reserved
seating for the first 30 people to pay in adv.
We will also give you a $5 voucher towards food
Where:
Nemoes Tavern
6025 Peachtree Pkwy
Norcross Ga 30092
770.855.4396 text/call
Time:
7:45pm - Swing Dance Lesson
DJ Alan White playing top 40s hits from across
decade, before & after Featured 17 Piece
Swing Band Metro Jazz Club
Cost:
$10/person in adv or at Door
Advanced payment includes:
-- Priority reserved seating
-- $5 voucher towards food/drink
$15 minimum purchase
Go to one of the links below to pay in advanced
and to RSVP:
http://www.BigBandSwingDanceParty.com
Check out our Facebook Fan page:
http://www.Dancing4Fun.com
If you have any questions..
Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 text/call
Contact
Sean-Christopher
***@dancing4fun.com
End
