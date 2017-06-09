News By Tag
Survey among top independent and public South African schools finds teachers need to be upskilled
The importance of a blended learning solution highlighted as a priority in schools across the country
Following a national tour during May 2017, ITSI CEO and founder, Dr Lieb Liebenberg, addressed attendees on the relevance of 21st century teaching and learning. During these events, over 400 school principals, school ICT co-ordinators and teachers were surveyed on their biggest needs in terms of 21st century teaching as well as to what extent their school has implemented e-learning.
Key findings:
• When asked about the challenges in e-learning, an overwhelming three quarters of respondents (75%) felt that teachers need to be upskilled in terms of 21st century teaching.
• Further, almost half (44%) identified that they needed assistance with regards to developing an e-learning strategy.
• With regards to implementation of an e-learning platform, two thirds of schools surveyed (61%) reported that they have the infrastructure in place to accommodate a blended e-learning environment for learners. This includes elements such as Wi-Fi and internet access for teachers.
• However, only a third of attending schools (36%) have deployed an e-learning platform while alarmingly almost half (44%) were still in the research phase.
Dr Liebenberg, commented, "The findings highlight once again that even though several schools are implementing e-learning solutions, many lack the necessary know-how and still have concerns over the practical implementation of e-learning and specifically 21st century learning and how it ties into the South African curriculum. It is positive to note, though, that the momentum has shifted towards e-learning and that they realise that 21st century teaching and learning is no longer a luxury, but a necessity."
About ITSI
ITSI's miEbooks is a digital educational platform that combines the textbooks with all the possibilities of modern technology. By using a single integrated platform for both e-books and all other content, we remove fragmentation from the classroom and allow each teacher to efficiently use any teaching methodology or resources they prefer. From being the first-mover in the South African market, ITSI has expanded to over 180 public and private schools, with over 74,000 full-time users. We have opened an office in the UK, and another one in the Middle East.
ITSI brings the future of education to schools – delivering an exceptional tailored learning experience to any teacher and any student with any content, anytime. www.it.si
