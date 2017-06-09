News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sleep Apnea Sufferers May Benefit from Chiropractic Care
Recent research reporting on improvement in a patient reveals that chiropractic may play an important role in managing people with sleep apnea.
"Research is revealing that there is a relationship between abnormalities in the spine, the nervous system, brain and respiration"
Research has shown not only that proper breathing relies on normal structural integrity and joint movement, but that complex neurochemical communication and pathways involved in helping humans to develop and function normally are tied into spinal biomechanics and their related neurological pathways.
"It makes perfect sense when you think about it" stated Dr. McCoy. "And now we are seeing more and more basic science and clinical research showing the relationship between abnormal spinal function and the diagnosis of conditions such as sleep apnea."
According to McCoy, "Researchers believe that using techniques that restore spinal stability and correct abnormal posture through proper muscle and ligament alignment while restoring balance to the body makes a difference in how we sleep."
In the case reported on in the article, a 51-year-old man presented to a chiropractic clinic for chiropractic care with a chief complaint of sleeping problems associated with sleep apnea that had been going on for 8 years. His history revealed that he had been a desk worker for the last 30 years and also had a significant history of spine trauma.
His examination revealed numerous postural deformities including increased thoracic kyphosis, forward head posture, and abnormal position and movement of the spinal vertebra in his neck which leads to nerve interference. It is this interference, called vertebral subluxations, that chiropractors correct. He was seen for twenty-four weeks and began to see an improvement in his sleep apnea after just three visits.
The authors of the study call for more research on the role of chiropractic care in these types of disorders.
CLICK HERE to review the study: https://vertebralsubluxation.sharepoint.com/
Contact
Matthew McCoy DC, MPH
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse