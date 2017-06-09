 

June 2017
Torres Law Founding Member, Olga Torres, is recognized by Chambers and Partners

Ms. Torres, who handles notable trade matters for numerous companies in the United States and abroad, joins a few select attorneys in the United States recognized by Chambers and Partners for their trade law expertise.
 
DALLAS & PHILADELPHIA - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Ms. Torres was listed in Chambers' 2017 Guide as a Recognized Practitioner in the areas of Nationwide International Trade: Export Controls & Economic Sanctions. Chambers and Partners identifies and ranks the most outstanding law firms and lawyers in over 180 jurisdictions throughout the world. Chambers and Partners' research department is unique as it is the largest of its kind in the world with over 170 full-time staff whose talent, skill, and integrity ensure the accuracy and integrity of the Chambers' Guides.

Ms. Torres concentrates her practice in the areas of customs and international trade law, exports, sanctions, anti-corruption compliance, and industrial security matters.

In 2015, 2016, and 2017, Ms. Torres was rated as a Super Lawyer Rising Star for Thompson Reuter's "Super Lawyers" publication, a distinction given to less than 2.5 percent of the attorneys in the state. As a recognized leader in trade law, Ms. Torres was recently reappointed by the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State to the Defense Trade Advisory Group (DTAG). In this capacity, she advises the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, which is the U.S. Department of State's principal link to the Department of Defense, on its regulation of defense trade in accordance with the Arms Export Control Act and its implementing regulations under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

Ms. Torres is a frequent speaker and moderator. She has lectured on international trade for organizations, universities and government agencies in different countries, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Mexico, Thailand, France, and Canada.

She was previously an attorney in the International & Cross Border Transactions group at Holland & Knight LLP in Washington, D.C. Ms. Torres is licensed to practice law in Washington, D.C., the State of Texas, Pennsylvania, and the U.S. Court of International Trade.

