Roland C. Manuel, Enrolled Agent - Introduces Tax Coaching Service and Proactive Tax Planning

Palm Beach Enrolled Agent and tax planning expert Roland C. Manuel is pleased to announce he has added tax coaching to his firm's services.

Palm Beach Enrolled Agent and tax planning expert Roland C. Manuel is pleased to announce he has added tax coaching to his firm's services. The new service gives clients a plain-English plan for beating the IRS – legally."Traditional tax 'planning' crunches numbers to illustrate 'what-if' scenarios based on future assumptions,"said Roland C. Manuel, EA. "It gives clients dry numbers, in more detail than they need or want. But clients don't want numbers. Clients want.""Our tax coaching service quizzes clients on their families and homes, jobs, businesses, and investments, then recommends specific strategies and concepts for saving tax," Roland C. Manuel, EA continued. "We package those recommendations in plain English, to deliver the savings theywant."Fees start at $2,500 tax-deductible dollars. Coaching includes a personalized written report and ongoing maintenance for changing tax laws.