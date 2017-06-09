Country(s)
Roland C. Manuel, Enrolled Agent - Introduces Tax Coaching Service and Proactive Tax Planning
PALM BEACH, Fla. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Palm Beach Enrolled Agent and tax planning expert Roland C. Manuel is pleased to announce he has added tax coaching to his firm's services. The new service gives clients a plain-English plan for beating the IRS – legally.
"Traditional tax 'planning' crunches numbers to illustrate 'what-if' scenarios based on future assumptions,"
"Our tax coaching service quizzes clients on their families and homes, jobs, businesses, and investments, then recommends specific strategies and concepts for saving tax," Roland C. Manuel, EA continued. "We package those recommendations in plain English, to deliver the savings they really want."
Fees start at $2,500 tax-deductible dollars. Coaching includes a personalized written report and ongoing maintenance for changing tax laws.
More information is available online at www.PalmBeachTaxGroup.com
Contact: Roland C. Manuel, EA, President
Telephone: 561-601-0372
Roland@PalmBeachTaxGroup.com
Roland C. Manuel, EA is the president of Palm Beach Tax Group Inc, a full-service accounting/tax/
Roland C. Manuel, EA
***@palmbeachtaxgroup.com
