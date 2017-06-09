News By Tag
Merchants floored by new brochure
Launched at the NMBS show, merchants can now download the new brochure free of charge on the company's website. The brochure details the flooring systems that Stressline manufacture and sell including beam and block, hollowcore flooring and their thermal flooring option.
The 16-page brochure has been developed alongside the company's flooring team to communicate the products available for both merchants and developers, but also to explain the load span values, and available accessories, and provide valuable installation and best practice knowledge.
The brochure covers much information on all flooring products and importantly covers Stressline's thermal flooring offering featuring Stylite 'T-Beam' technology, which is designed to reduce the cold-bridging in floors and improve the thermal efficiency of the property.
Andrew Sanderson, Marketing Executive for Stressline explains the benefits of the new brochure for merchants:
"The new brochure has been in the works for some time, but I am thrilled it is released as we have seen much demand from our merchant customers for more information. It is something tangible that provides them with the required information on all our flooring systems. It will also help merchants understand the importance of our flooring installation team, and how they can help merchants win supply and fix jobs."
The flooring brochure is available online at www.stressline.net/
