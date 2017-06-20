News By Tag
SEO American plans a broad strategy for SEO and Web development for 2017
SEO American is a multi-faceted digital marketing company that deals in smart SEO and mobile web development for future entrepreneurs.
Speaking on the subject of 'active mobile SEO' Vipin Nirwal who is the Co-founder & HOD Digital Marketing SEO American said "mobile is the next level and many are already upgrading their strategy but in our case, we have already been working on it for more than the year. The term 'active mobile SEO' was coined by the head of content and marketing department Balaji Subramanian who felt it is more than necessary for SEO and web development to start complementing with each other from the inception."
Also, they have the new content strategy whereby they have asked leading industry experts to publish articles and blogs for them and at the same time, they are also developing aggressive mobile specific content for all their clients so they can also benefit for the long term. Speaking about the content Balaji Subramanian who looks after the digital content marketing said "content is about quality and education and that is why we follow a very regimented approach to writing and curating content for ourselves and for clients. We have done lots of research and in the coming weeks will publish thought to provoke content on mobile SEO and how websites can be made more responsive for SEO and also talk about WordPress and why it is popular, efficient, affordable and safe web platform."
About SEO American
SEO is the most effective means and also the most affordable method to generate new business. SEO American is dedicated to providing the best and ethical online marketing practices. Also, they are leaders in Mobile SEO and search engine friendly websites. They are one of the best WordPress web development companies and are known for making mobile responsive websites along with smart content marketing and publishing blogs and articles on various social media platforms. They have best search engine operatives and some of the leading writers on social media write blogs, educational blogs, and articles for them. This is a holistic approach to driving maximum organic traffic and development of genuine links so the site has credibility and is a success.
Contact Details:
Offices
USA Offices:
Office in Los Angeles: 5250 Lankershim BLVD North Hollywood, CA 91601
Office in Nashville: 700 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
India Office:
157/4/9, Car Market, Kishangarh, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi- 110070
Website: http://www.seoamerican.com/
Email: hello@seoamerican.com
