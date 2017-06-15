News By Tag
Extensive New Research into UK Bathroom Purchasing Behaviour
Foam & Bubbles, the online bathroom platform, has partnered with home improvement sector experts Trend-Monitor to provide the very latest insight into how bathrooms are purchased by UK consumers.
The research has had the benefit of direct access to the Foam & Bubbles user base of over 70,000 followers and 4 million monthly impressions. This resulted in a robust respondent base of highly engaged UK consumers who had recently completed a new bathroom installation or who are in the process of purchasing a new bathroom.
"By collaborating with Foam & Bubbles we were able use their wide community of homeowners as our research panel and engage with people who are actively interested in the purchase of a bathroom. This has allowed us to obtain quality feedback and high-level insights into the purchase process" says Jane Blakeborough, Research Director at Trend-Monitor.
The research will be published as a comprehensive industry report which will highlight the key influences for consumers at each stage of the purchase process from research through to choice of purchase outlet, examining areas such as family circumstances, motivating factors, research methods, budget, brand awareness, third-party advice and much more.
"We already know a lot about bathroom design and trends, but by working with Trend Monitor we have also been to understand how factors such as purchase patterns and demographics impact on the way consumers refurbish their bathrooms today and in the future." says Avinash Doshi, Founder & CEO at Foam & Bubbles.
The full report will be made available for free to Foam & Bubbles partner brands from July 2017
Other interested parties can purchase the report via the Trend-Monitor website.
To register your interest, sign up at www.foamandbubbles.com/
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
Foam & Bubbles
FOAM & BUBBLES, "The Home of Bathrooms", is an online platform helping consumers make their dream bathroom a reality.
With over 70,000 followers and 4 million monthly impressions, FOAM & BUBBLES is the UK's leading online bathroom influencer.
FOAM & BUBBLES is with the consumer every step of the way – from being a source of information on bathroom brands and products, to inspiring and advising them with bathroom ideas, designs and insider tips, to helping them find recommended retailers, designers and installers.
Contact Details
For further information please contact Avinash Doshi
avinash@foamandbubbles.com
0333 011 1717 or 07552215995
www.foamandbubbles.com
Trend-Monitor Ltd
TREND-MONITOR is a leading provider of consumer insight, trend analysis and market intelligence for the UK home improvement and construction sectors.
Looking beyond the latest design fads and colour trends, TREND-MONITOR works with manufacturers and retailers to understand how factors such as shifts in social behaviour, consumer purchase patterns, demographic changes, technological developments and much more will impact on the way our homes are used now and in the future.
Contact
Jane Blakeborough
***@trend-monitor.co.uk
