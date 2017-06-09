News By Tag
Russia reducing dependence on soybean meal imports
Growers in the Black Sea countries have been increasingly interested in soybean cultivation over the recent decade. Russia's agriculture follows the same trend.
Apart from an expansion of planted acreage, greater stability is seen in soybean yields, which neared a record 1.44 MT/ha in 2016/17 season with a peak value of 1.48 MT/ha.
Soybeans continue to be an important source of food and feed protein around the world. The interest of key international growers in this oilseed's cultivation is kept up by rising consumption both of soybeans themselves (+26.1% over the last five years) and soybean products, in particular meal (+25.7%). The USDA forecasts these figures to gain 4% and 4.7%, respectively, in 2017/18 season.
Global consumption of soybeans and soybean meal, MMT
2012/2013 2013/2014 2014/2015 2015/2016 2016/2017 2017/2018
(forecast)
Soybeans 262.7 276.5 302.1 314.5 331.3 344.2 (+4%)
Soybean meal 177.8 186.7 201.7 214.0 223.5 233.9 (+4.7%)
The need for protein feed components grows in Russia as the livestock and poultry sectors develop and productivity of farm animals rise. So, over the last five years, poultry and hog inventories have increased 17% and 32%, respectively.
Soybean meal/cake remains the most effective component for meeting Russia's expanding need for high-protein feeds. At the same time, this market segment faces the task of reducing dependence on imports. Sufficient crushing capacities and this season's bumper soybean crop allows to reduce dependence on exporters, if not to entirely solve this problem.
So, the current 2016/17 season (September-April)
Assessing the current situation, UkrAgroConsult expects the soybean and soybean meal market to follow the current trend till the end of MY 2016/17. Also, in view of a 3.6% expansion of soya plantings for the 2017 harvest, it will continue into the next 2017/18 season.
Russia: Soya planted area, Th ha (Russian Ag Ministry's forecast)
2017 2016 +/- (%) +/- (Thha)
2264 2185 103.6 79.0
