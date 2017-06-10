News By Tag
Former Radisson now Wyndham Chicago O'Hare
About Wyndham Hotels and Resorts
Part of Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, LLC, offers upscale hotel and resort accommodations at more than 200 properties throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East and China. Most Wyndham® hotels are franchised by Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, LLC or its affiliate. Certain Wyndham hotels are owned or managed by an affiliate of Wyndham Hotel Group, LLC. Additional information and reservations for all Wyndham hotels are available by visiting www.wyndham.com. Travelers have the opportunity to earn and redeem points through Wyndham Rewards®, the brand's guest loyalty program, which can be joined for free at www.wyndhamrewards.com.
Wyndham Grand® Hotels and Resorts are an ensemble of distinguished hotels within the Wyndham Hotels and Resorts® brand that represent one-of-a-kind experiences in key destinations with refined accommodation, attentive service and relaxed surroundings.
Wyndham Hotel Group is the world's largest hotel company based on number of hotels, encompassing approximately 7,760 properties and 672,000 rooms in 71 countries. Additional information is available at www.wyndhamworldwide.com. For more information about hotel franchising opportunities visit www.whgdevelopment.com.
Contact
Kai Chow, General Manager
Phone:847-296-
***@oharewyndham.com
