Former Radisson now Wyndham Chicago O'Hare

 
 
DES PLAINES, Ill. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- United Hospitality today announced that the former Radisson Hotel Chicago O'Hare at 1450 East Touhy Ave., Des Plaines, IL is completing a $3 million renovation to become the newest member of the Wyndham Hotel and Resorts hotel chain. Having opened as a Wyndham Chicago O'Hare on June 1, 2017 the four-story, 245- room hotel features several notable Modernized upgrades. Areas Include: Hotel Façade, Hotel Entrance, Front Desk, Lobby, Business Center, Lobby Bar, Breakfast Area, Meeting Rooms (Additional 2 Meeting Rooms Totaling 1,390 Sq. Ft.) Restrooms          (Additional 2 Public Restrooms) entirely new Lobby, Rooms will feature redesigned bedrooms and baths, flat-screen televisions, entirely new artwork, furniture, bedding and upgraded linens by the end of the year. This is a fantastic evolution for all of us here and we are excited to be joining the Wyndham family! We look forward to providing our guests with the high-quality accommodations and service that the chain is known for," said Kai Chow, the hotel's General Manager.

About Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Part of Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, LLC, offers upscale hotel and resort accommodations at more than 200 properties throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East and China. Most Wyndham® hotels are franchised by Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, LLC or its affiliate. Certain Wyndham hotels are owned or managed by an affiliate of Wyndham Hotel Group, LLC. Additional information and reservations for all Wyndham hotels are available by visiting www.wyndham.com. Travelers have the opportunity to earn and redeem points through Wyndham Rewards®, the brand's guest loyalty program, which can be joined for free at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

Wyndham Grand® Hotels and Resorts are an ensemble of distinguished hotels within the Wyndham Hotels and Resorts® brand that represent one-of-a-kind experiences in key destinations with refined accommodation, attentive service and relaxed surroundings.

Wyndham Hotel Group is the world's largest hotel company based on number of hotels, encompassing approximately 7,760 properties and 672,000 rooms in 71 countries. Additional information is available at www.wyndhamworldwide.com. For more information about hotel franchising opportunities visit www.whgdevelopment.com.

Kai Chow, General Manager
Phone:847-296-8866 E-mail: kchow@oharewyndham.com
