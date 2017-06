10 Valuable Tips That You Must Note For The Perfect Flower Decoration

"Flowers Are An Extension Of Your Aura That Reflects Your Emotional State!" Around 96% of the occasions that happens in India require original flowers.

This means there is an extensive use of original flowers for every celebration. But people can make several mistakes while choosing the perfect floral decoration. Here are few tips that will make you a pro in this field of choosing a flower. Let's start planning for the best floral decoration now!

Tip 1 – Choose Conditioning Flowers
These are budding flowers which are yet to bloom completely. This means it will remain for a longer period and stay fresh. They look best with small lights and see the glittering beauty.

Tip 2 – Keep The Theme/Occasion In Mind
Know for what you are planning this event. This will give a theme and accordingly you can select the flowers. If you are running short on ideas, then try to check for online designs or call for some expert advice from people who are already in this field for a considerable amount of time.

Tip 3 - Have A Plan For The Arrangement Beforehand
Absolutely! Suppose you are planning a wedding floral décor or a birthday party, both have to different. This is why you must have a plan that which flower will suit which event!

Tip 4 – Avoid Hefty Fragrance
Too much of flowery smell can give you a headache. Avoid it and plan for some sweet and soothing flowers like arose. Or you can go for orchids, lotus, etc. where there is no such dominant smell. They appear brilliant and looks very majestic as well as enchanting!

Tip 5 – Don't Overdo With Flowers
Never overdo with original flowers. They have their own beauty. Give it space and play with their beauty. Use a proper floral pair, about which you can take suggestions from experts who have more idea in this field.

Tip 6 – Make Sure You Order For Flowers Beforehand
It is extremely important that you order for flowers way before the occasion, especially if it is for wedding and other wedding related function. You don't want to mess your D-day décor. In case you have less time, get hold of a wedding decorator, who can arrange it for you.

Tip 7 – Fix A Budget
Before you start with anything, always fix a budget. This will help you to get an overall idea regarding which flower to choose. If you are willing to import flowers especially for a wedding, it is best to hire professionals. They will not only get you your customised floral collection but also do it in your fixed budget!

Tip 8 – Add Some Personality
Make sure the flower speaks of you. If you are a chirpy person, go for poppy, tulips, etc. In case you are more of a poise person, try lily or orchids.

Tip 9 – Try Floating Arrangement
This is a new trend and adds an edge to the floral arrangement. This looks best with white and pink lotus.

Tip 10 – Call The Professionals
This is something that will help you to achieve the best floral décor. They know their work and can execute what you desire with sheer perfection.