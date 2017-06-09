News By Tag
Narayana IIT Academy students crack JEE Advanced 2017
With the ranks of JEE Advanced 2017 declared, it is celebration time at Narayana Institute, whose students has once again
Delhi- based Shubham Atri scored Rank 3 in Delhi. Organized by IIT Madras, the examination was held on 21 May 2017.Approximately 2.21 lakh candidates had registered and appeared for Joint Entrance Test (JEE) Advanced Examination. Candidates, who cleared the JEE Main or the first phase of the two-phase exams, were eligible to sit for the JEE Advanced. Shubham scored 116, 111 and 94 marks in Maths, Physics and Chemistry respectively.
Mukesh Atri, father of Shubham Atri said, "I was confident of the success of my son. Shubham has an excellent track-record in education since his childhood days. My son's success would have been not possible without coaching and support of the teachers of Narayana Institute."
Speaking on this occasion, U.P. Singh, Director Narayana IIT NEET Academy (Dwarka branch) said, "I run a Talent Adoption Program in which I support the students who are not financially strong. It includes Coaching fee, school fee, transportation fee, hostel fee, books, etc. We at Narayana Institute, feel a greater sense of accomplishment and happiness when students get good rank in the examination. The dedication and hard work of students always pays off. Arsh Gautam who achieved an all India rank of 72 in JEE Advanced Examination, Avanish kumar singh who got Rank 23 are a part of this talent adoption program."
