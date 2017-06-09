News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Calsoft Announced the Launch of its iSCSI Protocol Conformance Test Suite
Calsoft's iSCSI Protocol Conformance Test Suite helps vendors swiftly validate target implementation compliance with iSCSI protocol, RFC 3720.
Calsoft's iSCSI Protocol Conformance Test Suite helps vendors swiftly validate target implementation compliance with iSCSI protocol, RFC 3720. The test suite offers IP Storage Area Network (SAN) developers a user-friendly framework to test iSCSI behavior in heterogeneous, high performance IP SAN environments. The extensible framework comes with multiple test case sets that validate conformance against Login Phase, Full Feature Phase, and Error Recovery. The scripting feature provided in the framework facilitates vendors in effortlessly creating automated regression test suites.
The iSCSI Protocol Conformance Test Suite carries out testing across each of the categories listed below
• iSCSI Protocol Conformance Test Suite
• Certifications
• Target Interoperability
• Multi-Pathing at Target and Initiator
• Target Configuration, CHAP, SLP, Discovery
• iSCSI Security Testing
• iSCSI Persistent Reservation
• Driver Install and Upgrade
• T10 DIF Testing
• Software Management, CLI (Command Line Interface)
• Limits, Boundary Conditions Min-Max Value
• Performance Characterization and Regression
• Data Consistency / Validation
• Statistics and Diagnostics
• Workloads
• Storage Platform Testing
Link to iSCSI Protocol Conformance Test Suite: http://calsoftinc.com/
About Calsoft
Whether you are looking to launch new products or roll out updates, Calsoft's product engineering services help you create extraordinary experiences for your customers. Calsoft provides end-to-end product development, quality assurance sustenance, solution engineering, and professional services to assist customers in achieving their product development and business goals. Our deep domain knowledge across various verticals helps in delivering high quality products and services at the right time and cost. Our customer focused engagement models and innovative accelerator IPs speed up time-to-market and accelerate revenue growth for our customers.
Contact
Calsoft Marketing
***@calsoftinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse