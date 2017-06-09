 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

Calsoft Announced the Launch of its iSCSI Protocol Conformance Test Suite

Calsoft's iSCSI Protocol Conformance Test Suite helps vendors swiftly validate target implementation compliance with iSCSI protocol, RFC 3720.
 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Calsoft has announced the launch of its iSCSI Protocol Conformance Test Suite - a readymade repository of test cases through which off-the-shelf as well as custom built iSCSI hardware and software targets can be exhaustively tested. The test suite dramatically reduces testing time while ensuring optimal test coverage.

Calsoft's iSCSI Protocol Conformance Test Suite helps vendors swiftly validate target implementation compliance with iSCSI protocol, RFC 3720. The test suite offers IP Storage Area Network (SAN) developers a user-friendly framework to test iSCSI behavior in heterogeneous, high performance IP SAN environments. The extensible framework comes with multiple test case sets that validate conformance against Login Phase, Full Feature Phase, and Error Recovery. The scripting feature provided in the framework facilitates vendors in effortlessly creating automated regression test suites.

The iSCSI Protocol Conformance Test Suite carries out testing across each of the categories listed below

• iSCSI Protocol Conformance Test Suite
• Certifications
• Target Interoperability
• Multi-Pathing at Target and Initiator
• Target Configuration, CHAP, SLP, Discovery
• iSCSI Security Testing
• iSCSI Persistent Reservation
• Driver Install and Upgrade
• T10 DIF Testing

• Software Management, CLI (Command Line Interface)
• Limits, Boundary Conditions Min-Max Value
• Performance Characterization and Regression
• Data Consistency / Validation
• Statistics and Diagnostics
• Workloads
• Storage Platform Testing

Link to iSCSI Protocol Conformance Test Suite: http://calsoftinc.com/accelerator-ips/iscsi-protocol-conf...


About Calsoft

Whether you are looking to launch new products or roll out updates, Calsoft's product engineering services help you create extraordinary experiences for your customers. Calsoft provides end-to-end product development, quality assurance sustenance, solution engineering, and professional services to assist customers in achieving their product development and business goals. Our deep domain knowledge across various verticals helps in delivering high quality products and services at the right time and cost. Our customer focused engagement models and innovative accelerator IPs speed up time-to-market and accelerate revenue growth for our customers.

Contact
Calsoft Marketing
***@calsoftinc.com
