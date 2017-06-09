News By Tag
QUE-UE: A Platform On A Mission To Help Connect Customers And Online Stores
Placing emphasis on the socializing aspect, QUE-UE members can follow friends and brands that interest them, and discuss their online shopping preferences with other shoppers. What's more, the QUE-UE community will benefit from discovering exclusive promotional codes, as well as earn points through their online purchases.
In addition to fostering bonds among online shoppers, QUE-UE prioritizes creating an interactive feedback channel, which will provide information on the overall shopping experience and customer satisfaction to web retailers, at virtually real-time. By promoting shopper-retailer communication, QUE-UE aims to help promote an environment of trust in the e-commerce environment, which will closely resemble the one which customers have come to expect during their brick-and-mortar store shopping experiences.
Speaking of the platform's origins, Ms. Brittney Carter, founder of QUE-UE, said "The odds of launching a company like this are low because there are not a lot of black women founders. I am a single mother with a seven-year background in e-commerce that managed to bootstrap development of the site for my company, QUE-UE, while working full time. Since QUE-UE is bootstrapped, we have yet to receive funding."
She went on to quote statistics pertaining to female entrepreneurship, highlighting the gender gap in the tech sector, saying that "According to a study by First Round Capital, founding teams including a woman outperform their all-male peers by 63%, but female CEOs get only 2.7% of all venture funding, while women of color get virtually none: 0.2%. I am looking forward to making QUE-UE a model business that will inspire other women to break the glass ceiling, and pursue their entrepreneurial dreams, even if it seems as if though the odds are against them."
