QUE-UE: A Platform On A Mission To Help Connect Customers And Online Stores

 
 
LOS ANGELES - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- A newly-founded platform aims to revolutionize the concept of online shopping, through acting as a bridge between customers and web retailers. QUE-UE (https://www.que-ue.com/) aims to create a thriving online community, wherein shoppers share their experiences, rate and review online stores, and recommend new web stores to shop from to fellow QUE-UE members.

Placing emphasis on the socializing aspect, QUE-UE members can follow friends and brands that interest them, and discuss their online shopping preferences with other shoppers.  What's more, the QUE-UE community will benefit from discovering exclusive promotional codes, as well as earn points through their online purchases.

In addition to fostering bonds among online shoppers, QUE-UE prioritizes creating an interactive feedback channel, which will provide information on the overall shopping experience and customer satisfaction to web retailers, at virtually real-time. By promoting shopper-retailer communication, QUE-UE aims to help promote an environment of trust in the e-commerce environment, which will closely resemble the one which customers have come to expect during their brick-and-mortar store shopping experiences.

Speaking of the platform's origins, Ms. Brittney Carter, founder of QUE-UE, said "The odds of launching a company like this are low because there are not a lot of black women founders. I am a single mother with a seven-year background in e-commerce that managed to bootstrap development of the site for my company, QUE-UE, while working full time. Since QUE-UE is bootstrapped, we have yet to receive funding."

She  went on to quote statistics pertaining to female entrepreneurship, highlighting the gender gap in the tech sector, saying that "According to a study by First Round Capital, founding teams including a woman outperform their all-male peers by 63%, but female CEOs get only 2.7% of all venture funding, while women of color get virtually none: 0.2%. I am looking forward to making QUE-UE a model business that will inspire other women to break the glass ceiling, and pursue their entrepreneurial dreams, even if it seems as if though the odds are against them."

To learn more about QUE-UE, please visit: https://www.que-ue.com/

